Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Closes Deal to Continue With Iconic Game Show

Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune is not ending soon.

News broke Tuesday that White has closed a new, two-year deal, which will keep her on the iconic game show through the 2025-26 season.

White appears alongside Pat Sajak on the syndicated series, but that will change next season.

Sajak's time on the series is coming to a close this season when he officially retires from the show.

Ryan Seacrest is taking over as the host of the show in 2024.

White's time on the show was questioned when news of Sajak's retirement broke as reports emerged that the longtime star was looking for a significant pay bump to stick with the show.

No details have been revealed about whether White got the well-deserved increase.

She was handed a pay bump in June when she closed a deal to continue on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, according to Deadline.

The daytime iteration of the series is going into uncharted territory without Sajak, so locking White in should have been a top priority.

The series has survived for so long based on the energy Sajak and White both bring to the show, so losing them in the same season would probably be a tough sell for the viewers who have watched the show for several years.

The idea will probably be to see how Seacrest and White mesh before a lengthier contract is handed out.

Jeopardy faced many teething problems as it searched for a new host following Alex Trebek's tragic death.

The series remains a heavy hitter and continues to spin out primetime editions like they're going out of fashion, so we're sure it will be the same story for Wheel of Fortune.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said earlier this year when announcing his departure.

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

What are your thoughts on White sticking with the show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.