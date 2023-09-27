Wolf Like Me Season 2 Trailer: Mary and Gary's Relationship Blossoms, but Danger is on the Horizon

If you thought Mary and Gary's relationship had bite back when Wolf Like Me Season 1 premiered, allow us to present the trailer for Wolf Like Me Season 2.

Their bond is stronger than ever as they both vow to protect one another, even as the net is closing around them.

With Mary's actions being the topic of much debate, Gary realizes that the only way to keep the family safe is to embrace this relationship.

The big concern, obviously, is that Mary is pregnant, and there's a high chance she'll be giving birth to a werewolf.

How the heck do you explain that to medical professionals?

Oh, yes, the second chapter of this Peacock dramedy promises to be just as delicious as the first.

As previously reported, Wolf Like Me Season 2 welcomes Edgar Ramirez into the fold as Mary's former professor, Anton.

If the trailer is any indication, the pair have plenty to discuss and a past that may or may not hinder her future with Gary.

The best part about the promo is that everyone is embracing Mary's wolf side at this stage.

There's no telling where things will go, but there's a good chance the critical acclaim will continue.

Taking risks tends to yield results, and we're ready for the series' return on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Related: Yellowstone Season 5B: Everything We Know

"In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy," the official logline teases.

"As much as the two try to have a "normal" pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them."

"Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family?"

"Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And, with Mary's former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, new secrets from Mary's past are revealed. Can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary's past?"

It sounds like a nice change of pace if you ask us.

Abe Forsythe, creator, writer, director, and executive producer, shared the following note to accompany the premiere date announcement:

When season one of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take.

I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary's universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions, and threats...

In this new world, Isla's portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability.

She's operating at another level this season, and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best.

And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart.

This season, humour plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.

Related: Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Canceled at Peacock

Season one was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary, and Emma together.

As we delve into season two, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart?

It's safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected.

Check out the promo below.

Are you excited about the new season ahead?

Be sure to chime in below in the comments section with your thoughts on the first footage.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.