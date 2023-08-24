Wolf Like Me Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed: Who's Joining the Cast?

We have good news if you've been howling for more Wolf Like Me.

The hit Peacock dramedy returns with its sophomore season on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Variety first reported the news.

Seven new episodes have been ordered.

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher will return as the leads, and there's a new face in the mix.

Edgar Ramirez has joined the cast as Mary's former professor, Anton.

The exciting announcement means the actor will be pulling double duty on Peacock as he will also be headlining the long-gestating Dr. Death Season 2.

"In the second season of 'Wolf Like Me,' Mary and Gary leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy," the exciting synopsis teases.

"As much as they try to have a 'normal' pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them."

"Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family?"

"And will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them?"

"But when Mary's former professor, Anton, suddenly reappears in her life, new secrets from Mary's past are revealed, leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they're even meant to be together."

Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu also star.

Wolf Like Me launched to mixed reviews from critics in January 2022, but the series had a much warmer response from audiences.

Abe Forsythe, creator, writer, director, and executive producer, shared the following note to accompany the premiere date announcement.

When season one of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters.

Mary and Gary's universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions and threats... In this new world, Isla's portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability.

She's operating at another level this season and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best.

And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart.

This season, humour plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.

Season one was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary and Emma together. As we delve into season two, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart?

It's safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected.

Sounds intriguing!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.