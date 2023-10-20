Billions Season 7 Episode 11 Review: Axe Global

Who saw that coming?

Billions, you better not toy with our emotions because there is only one acceptable outcome, and it doesn't look like we are on the same page about what that is.

We'd hate to see a series finale that makes us feel how we felt towards the end of this episode.

With that out of the way, we will discuss everything that went down on Billions Season 7 Episode 11, so if you're yet to get caught up, beware of spoilers.

The episode packed a lot of surprises, from Axe's new firm to Governor Dunlop's return and her final decision. Ironically, it was one of the shortest episodes of Billions ever, having a runtime of under fifty minutes.

It had the classic Billions feel, with the story not being told chronologically to maintain that element of surprise once plays were revealed and surprised we were.

You should have told me you were coming so I could've had a strong, fresh-brewed cup of get the fuck out waiting for you. Permalink: You should have told me you were coming so I could've had a strong, fresh-brewed cup...

Permalink: You should have told me you were coming so I could've had a strong, fresh-brewed cup...

It picked up sometime after Mike Prince had moved to insulate his billions from the oncoming attack, and surprisingly enough, he was confident that he visited Axe to reveal just what he had done.

Talk about his being the buck!

Seeing the two giants face off in a game of wits was thrilling. It was like watching a chess game with New York as the board and people as the pieces.

Everyone revealed their plays, but Prince was confident enough to go first.

He didn't really do anything unexpected. He knew they would come for his money, so he did something painful and liquidated everything despite knowing the losses he might sustain and the absolute bloodbath that would ensue once his investors got wind of his actions.

The act was not out of the ordinary for Prince. The man sacrificed billions in crypto; this was just another day for him.

He then did something he should have done long ago and cleaned house.

Loyalties for Axe run deep at MPC. Ben Kim and Tuk were just the tip of the iceberg. The fact that they were the only ones fired was still a mistake on Prince's side because that whole floor was full of Axe loyalists, and if he came to them with a plan to make sure their money was safe, they would betray MPC in a heartbeat.

Even more concerning was that Axe knew all of them. He had worked with them for years and knew what made them tick. It is a great loophole that can be exploited.

If he could predict how they would act, he could steer them in a certain direction, sit, and watch the outcome.

As stated in my Billions Season 7 Episode 9 review, Prince should have fired all of them the day he took over the firm.

But the point of contention between Axe and Prince came from an unlikely place. Who knew that some governor from a weird event would be the key to Prince's election?

Governor Dunlop became the most important piece in the game, and anyone who had her on their side was poised to win.

MPC was making many changes anticipating Prince's relocation into the White House. Philip was set to take over operations at the firm once Prince and his yes-man, Scooter, scooted over to the White House.

Philip can be annoying most of the time, but he asked the question no one had ever dared ask Scooter, and he was real for that like the kids say nowadays.

They also brought Winston to ask for his help in tweaking the algorithm they stole from him, and my man had a ball.

Winston: It's not about the work it'll take. That's fine. I'm Wozniak on 'roids up in this motherfucker. Nope. It's about ego.

Sacker: You just said that.

Winston: Ego, which translates into dollars. The whole thing is I am in the process of careering off of this algorithm, and for that to be the case, I need it to be a money-making machine.

Sacker: Which it is.

Winston: I get it.

Sacker: So, what dollar figure would you attach to the sublimation of that ego in order for us to get what we need right now?

Winston: It's a seven-figure number that starts with "Oh, shit!"

Permalink: It's a seven-figure number that starts with "Oh, shit!"

Permalink: It's a seven-figure number that starts with "Oh, shit!"

It is funny how circumstances in life change.

A few months prior, he had been lowballed, and now he had all the cards and could play whatever he wanted.

Some actions were taken by some characters in this episode that were annoying but understandable. Torre had been fed some information by Sacker about Chuck's nature, and it didn't take long before she saw the truth in Sacker's words.

Torre: All of these companies are owned by Michael Prince or his subsidiaries.

Chuck: Mm, that's right. We hurt the companies, and we hurt Prince. Badly. Tag the companies as bad.

Torre: Ruin them without knowing if anything criminal actually happened. Do the investigation after the fact.

Chuck: I plan on using the power of this office to its fullest, and I expect you to do the same. Otherwise, it is wasted on you and will be given to someone not so easily offended.

Torre: You don't see me clutching my pearls. I don't even own any. Guys, there is an order to things. Learn of a crime, investigate, confirm, and announce so that only companies that are bad actors are hurt. Permalink: You don't see me clutching my pearls. I don't even own any....

Permalink: You don't see me clutching my pearls. I don't even own any....

What she did was awful leaking the list like that, but objectively, I saw where she came from.

But Prince was not a novice in this game, and before long, he had figured that they were expected to get the list of companies Chuck Rhoades was planning on going after so that they're left chasing their own tails and staying distracted.

Governor Dunlop became the most important piece in the game, and oh my god, how I would behave if I were in her position.

She was like the prettiest cheerleader being asked to prom by two of the hottest guys, and at that moment, she was the queen.

Her position was not to be envied because these men had the means to propel her to the stratosphere, but they were also billionaires, and selfishness was their middle name.

Governor Dunlop: Prince is too smooth. Too confident. He's built different. It's like he ate the Great Man Theory and asked for seconds.

Chuck: Well, no argument there.

Governor Dunlop: But I'm not seeing enough evidence your guy is that different.

Governor Dunlop: Which is why I am here.

Chuck: And I am grateful you are, Governor.

Governor Dunlop: I don't need gratitude. I need clarity. Permalink: I don't need gratitude. I need clarity.

Permalink: I don't need gratitude. I need clarity.

She did the right thing in talking to Chuck about them both, but ultimately, the decision was hers, and even if the one she made didn't make me happy, I understood it again.

That was a lot of understanding for one episode. I don't think I'll understand anything else for the rest of the year.

Prince and Axe were two sides of the same coin. One had a face, and the other didn't, but, in the end, they were of the same coin.

She made the right decision, and aligning with Prince was the smart play for her own interests.

Even though I understand it, I'm inclined to believe that it was all part of Axe's plan, and that is the only outcome I'm willing to accept come Billions Season 7 Episode 12.

It's unclear what the plan might be for her to agree to be Prince's running mate, knowing very well their fates were tied, but they are also independent candidates; party rules don't apply to them. They can do anything they want, even betraying each other.

Intrusive Thoughts

So much anger! There was a lot of anger from Ben Kim, the most pacified human on earth. He must have really felt betrayed.

Taylor Mason could not hide their anger towards Philip in that meeting, and it was surprising that a fight didn't break out.

I was totally lost when Prince started his football analogy, but thankfully, he explained everything in layman's terms.

Why did the writers work so hard to ignore that Axe had a spanking new firm? It must be instrumental to the final play.

"Axe Global" felt like a proper seasonal penultimate episode, and the writing was stellar. David, Koppelman, and WHN did a great job creating suspense.

That said, the outcomes were not what we expected, and my true feelings about this episode are contingent on what happens in the series finale.

One more episode to go, folks!

What are your expectations? Drop a line or two in the comments section.

Axe Global Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on X.