The Santa Clauses Season 2 Trailer Brings Back More Franchise Favorites

Disney+ and Tim Allen are teaming up again to spread some more holiday cheer, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

That's right, folks. We are fast approaching the premiere of The Santa Clauses Season 2.

To celebrate, Disney+ has unveiled the trailer and key art for the six-part second chapter.

"The Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one," the logline teases.

"Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

In addition to Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, the new season stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol.

The cast includes Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias as Kris Kringle, and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa.

Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa's chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star, along with Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, and Sasha Knight as Crouton.

Rounding out the cast is Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will continue as executive producer and showrunner.

Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2), and Rick Messina (Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Bringing an iconic franchise back on a new medium, years after the previous entry, was always going to be a tough sell.

But The Santa Clauses broke through in a big way for Disney+ last year, leading to a speedy renewal.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement at the time.

"Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

The promo showcases a very different story for Scott and his family after his plans to retire as Santa fell through last season.

The good news?

Franchise vet Kevin Pollak is also back in the mix as Cupid.

It's always interesting to check back in with beloved characters years later.

Check out the clip below.

The Santa Clauses joins an impressive fall slate on Disney+ that includes Goosebumps and Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 launches on Wednesday, November 8, with its first two episodes.

