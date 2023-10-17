It's a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Slate Includes Movies Starring Teri Hatcher, Nicollette Sheridan, & Tia Mowry

You know how much we love Christmas movies here at TV Fanatic, so sharing Lifetime's holiday slate brings us great pleasure.

Christmas Plus One - Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m.

When sisters Cara (Emily Alatalo) and Amy (Vanessa Smythe) make a pact to find their soulmates by next Christmas, they're not expecting anything to come from it.

However, one year later, Amy's winter wedding is approaching, and Cara finally finds her own perfect man, Chase (Andrew Bushell), who agrees to attend as her plus one.

But after immediately losing his number, all hope is lost. Will she find him in time to make her Christmas wish come true?

Or does love have other plans for Cara when magazine writer Michael (Corey Sevier) signs on to help her in her quest?

Champlain Media produces Christmas Plus One with Rebecca Hughes as the executive producer.

Katy Breier and Erica Deutschman wrote the script, and Meeshelle Neal directs.

Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees - Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m.

During a business trip to Indiana, event planner Kayley (Kathryn Davis) and sports agent Brett (Olivier Renaud) find themselves unable to fly home for Christmas due to a terrible snowstorm.

Determined to get back to New York by Christmas Eve, the two team up and try to make their own way home, but when the storm hits, they're forced to seek refuge in the sleepy town of Redwood, Ohio, a place that ignites some much-needed Christmas magic in their hearts.

Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees is produced by Champlain Media with Rebecca Hughes as the executive producer.

Cera Rose Pickering wrote the script, and Marta Borowski directs.

Christmas at the Chalet - Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m.

When ex-TV host and socialite Lex (Teri Hatcher) finds herself faced with the possibility of spending Christmas sharing a luxury chalet with her son, ex-husband, and his new girlfriend, she volunteers to work in the chalet to avoid things getting too close to home, while documenting her every move for a new wave of followers who are loving this new chapter of her life.

Christmas at the Chalet is produced by Champlain Media with Tom Berry as the executive producer.

Julia Cranney wrote the script, and Lucie Guest directs

Laughing All the Way - Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

When ghostwriter and aspiring comedian Aubri Wilson (Paniz Zade) is placed in charge of the Christmas variety show, she worries she might not have what it takes to pull off this make-or-break moment in her career.

With Christmas just weeks away, Aubri is in pursuit of the perfect headliner for the event.

That is, until famous Hollywood comedian Mike Baxter (Jake Epstein) returns to the comedy club that launched his career.

There, Mike rediscovers his stand-up roots, and Aubri shows the world her inner funny girl, and as their journeys collide, they fall hopelessly and hilariously in love, laughing all the way.

Laughing All the Way is produced by Fireside (Laughing) Films, Inc. in association with Johnson Management Group , with Tim Johnson, Joe Wilka, and Lisa Alford serving as executive producers.

Marita Grabiak directs off a script by Rickie Castaneda, Megan Hocking, and Dane K Braun.

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas Premieres Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.

In Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, five glamorous '80s soap opera stars reunite to share the spotlight to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera.

The producer, Alex (Travis Burns), and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson), old college friends, do their best to keep things on the rails, but as the ladies come together, old rivalries resurface that threatens to tear the whole production apart.

With the show nearly canceled before it even begins due to the ladies' famous diva behavior, they reluctantly agree to set aside their differences and past secrets to "act" as if they all still love each other.

When old sparks reignite between Alex and Nell, the ladies become eager to play cupid and conspire to bring the couple together.

Along the way, the divas also discover that the love between them all is still very strong, too.

The movie's theme song, Ladies of the '80s, was written by Song Writer Hall of Fame's Steve Dorff and Michael Jay, produced by Steve Droff, and performed by '80s pop sensation Tiffany (I Think We're Alone Now).

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas is executive produced for Lifetime by Larry A. Thompson (Liz & Dick, Amish Grace).

Christie Will Wolf (Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, The Art of Passion) directs from a script by James Berg & Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls, Gilmore Girls) with Robert G. Endara II and Ed Polgardy producing.

Sounds like a hoot, right?

Mistletoe Match - Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m.

With the holiday season in full swing, Olivia Hayes (Elena Juatco) goes undercover to provide her readers with an in-depth and cynical look at the hugely successful annual Secret Santa for Singles event.

There, she meets single dad and handsome widower, Thomas (Ryan Bruce), who is just as skeptical about the program as she is.

Sparks soon fly, but with a once-in-a-lifetime promotion on the line, will she risk losing it all for the romance she never saw coming?

Mistletoe Match is produced by Champlain Media with Rebecca Hughes as the executive producer. Jessica Randall wrote the script, and Graeme Campbell directs.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance - Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m.

One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate "closer" Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she'd never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona.

Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family's land while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up ten years ago.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance also stars Max Ehrich, Curt Mega, Lisa Lee, Mary-Margaret Humes, and Cassie Randolph. A Cowboy Christmas Romance is produced by The Ninth House for Lifetime.

Jake Helgren and Autumn Federici serve as producers.

Sarah Drew serves as executive producer. Jake Helgren directs from a script written by Sarah Drew.

Yes, Chef! Christmas - Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Alicia Gellar (Tia Mowry) is a culinary school instructor who has put both her true career aspirations and personal life on the back burner.

But this holiday season, fate is on her side. She is invited to compete in the city's annual Kringle Cook-Off and learns a family secret that could change everything and be the big break she needs to become a respected chef like her former boss, Bobby (Buddy Valastro).

There to mentor her through the competition is the fiery chef and Kringle protégé, Logan (Luke Humphrey), with whom Alicia builds a real connection despite their rocky start.

But can Alicia win the cook-off and prove to herself that she is the capable head chef that Logan believes her to be?

And will she be accepted by the Kringles if she shares the truth with them? She will have to put it all on the line to find out.

Yes, Chef! Christmas is produced by Fireside (Chef) Films, Inc., in association with Johnson Management Group.

Executive producers include Tia Mowry, Buddy Valastro, Tim Johnson, Lisa Alford, Adam Griffin, Chet Fenster and Richard Foster.

The Holiday Proposal Plan - Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m.

Travel columnist Sonny Kravitz (Tatyana Ali) and her ex-boyfriend Kip (Jesse Kove) are forced to team up to help their best friends Bree (Whitney Able) and Jarod (Geovanni Gopradi) get engaged.

To set the backdrop, the four return to Sonny's parents' snowy chalet and set up twelve holiday traditions celebrated worldwide to nudge Jarod to ask Bree to be his wife.

But the proposal plan seems to not just reignite the love between the engaged couple. Will Sonny and Kip rekindle what they once had?

The Ninth House produces the Holiday Proposal Plan, which is being distributed by Nicely Entertainment.

Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren are producers, with Vanessa Shapiro and Tatyana Ali executive producing.

Director Jake Helgren penned the original script.

A Christmas Intern - Saturday, December 16 at 10 p.m.

With the Holidays approaching, Cecilia (Jackée Harry) discovers that retirement isn't all it's cracked up to be, so she decides to make a surprise visit to her daughter Alexis (Ciarra Carter) , who created and runs "Cyber Santa," an online gift giving business.

Seizing an opportunity to spend Christmas with her daughter and get back into the game, Cecilia becomes an intern at the start-up company, and the two learn the importance of family during the most wonderful time of year, while also finding love.

A Christmas Intern also stars Doug Rogers, Jasmine Avialotis, and Michael Paré.

The movie features an original song by Jackée Harry. A Christmas Intern is produced by HYBRID.

Vivica A. Fox serves as executive producer. David DeCoteau directs off a script written by Adam Rockoff.

Merry Magic Christmas - Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m.

As Christmas nears, financial advisor Beth (Patricia Isaac) finds that her fortune is hinting all around her.

She starts seeing a recurring number: 624, an angel number that will help make her heart's secret wish come true.

It mysteriously becomes the time she wakes up, how far she bikes, and the countdowns she sets.

Taking on a pro-bono financial case for the local children's theatre, Beth meets Nate (Andrew Dunbar), whose financial inexperience may cause the theatre to shut down.

The two must work together to raise money for the theatre and possibly find love along the way.

Merry Magic Christmas is produced by Champlain Media , with Barbara Fisher serving as executive producer.

Written by Brian Ruberry, Aubrey Arnason serves as director.

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend - Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m.

Precocious 10-year-old Lily Morgan (Ai Barrett) enters a writing contest about her Christmas wish.

She wishes that her single mother, Emma (Jeananne Goossen), finds love and a father for Lily, whom Emma adopted as an infant in China.

After winning the contest, will Lily's wish come true?

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend is produced by Champlain Media , with Barbara Fisher serving as executive producer.

Written by Victoria Rose, Graeme Campbell serves as director.

Silent Night, Fatal Night Premieres Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime Movie Network

Mallory Dearborn (Alex Camacho) is one of the best-selling mystery writers in the market.

Against her manager's wishes, Michael (Matthew Pohlkamp), she's decided to end her long-running detective franchise and focus on more personal matters.

Desperate for a big payday, Michael takes her prisoner and, convincing the world she's passed away, forces her to write a new, posthumous novel.

Now, Mallory will spend the holidays writing her most thrilling story yet: her own escape.

Check out the super promo for all of the movies below.

