Mr. Monk's Last Case: Peacock Announces Cast, Plot, and Premiere Date

Since Monk went off the air after eight seasons in 2009, fans have been enthusiastic for more.

Thankfully, Peacock understood their wishes, and a new chapter in the iconic franchise will premiere later this year.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will be available to stream on Friday, December 8, 2023, EW.com reports.

The 90-minute movie finds Monk returning to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter, Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Can a man like Adrian Monk have a successful return after all of these years?

The times have changed, but the heart at the center of this movie promises to deliver.

There is nobody Monk loved more on this earth than his beloved Trudy, and if her daughter is in peril, Monk will spring to the rescue without hesitation.

That's something we can take to the bank.

But what can we expect from Mr. Monk's new adventure?

A lot of familiar faces on screen and a lot of familiar names behind the character's return.

Tony Shalhoub will reunite with original series stars Ted Levine (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), Traylor Howard (MONK, Boston Common), Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians), Melora Hardin (The Office), and Hector Elizondo (Chicago Hope).

New cast members include Caitlin McGee (Home Economics) as Molly Evans and James Purefoy (Sex Education) as Rick Eden.

"It's been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of MONK," Andy Breckman (creator, writer, and EP), David Hoberman (EP), and Randy Zisk (Director/EP) said in a statement.

"The world has changed mightily in those intervening years, and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world.

"We're so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back.

"But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy.

"Mr. Monk's Last Case is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition.

"And it will be both familiar and surprising."

Bringing such a beloved franchise back is exciting, but it does come with some caveats.

Peacock has found great success by reviving the Psych franchise with movies, so let's hope Monk's films will reach the same success.

Mr. Monk's Last Case landed a formal pickup in March.

"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again," said Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming at the time.

"The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we're overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."

"New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present," said Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP.

"We can't wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun, and imaginative film."

