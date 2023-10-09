The Crown: Final Season to Air in Two Parts, and Queen Elizabeth II Reflects on the Past in Teaser Trailer

Netflix's The Crown will end its controversial -- yet widely praised -- run in December.

The streaming service on Monday revealed that the first four episodes will stream on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The final six episodes of The Crown Season 6 will follow on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Part 1 will see Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles.

Imelda Staunton continues her reign as Queen Elizabeth II alongside Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret).

Also returning are Salim Daw (Mohamed Al Fayed) and Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed). Making their debuts are Rufus Kampa (Prince William),and Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry).

The final season covers events from 1997 through 2005.

Part I depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

As for Part II, Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

For Part 2, taking on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry will be Ed McVey and Luther Ford.

Joining them will be Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

The promo for the sixth and final season also features the voices of Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Staunton, in a nod to the fact that the series has changed actors for Queen Elizabeth.

The reaction to the series has been generally positive over the years, but The Crown Season 5 didn't reach the same success as its predecessors.

The Crown has been nominated for and won multiple awards, including 69 Emmy Nominations across 5 seasons (with 21 wins including Best Drama across 4 seasons), 10 Golden Globe Nominations (including 4 wins), 15 BAFTA nominations, and more.

Check out the promo below.

The first five seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

