The Simpsons: 25 Treehouse of Horror Stories That Are Spooky Season Musts

Every time spooky season rolls around, there are a few traditions that brighten up our jack-o-lanterns. One of the funniest is a new episode of The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror.

A new year of gruesome and campy tales that brings our favorite family into unexpected chaos. From horror movie parodies to pop culture references, Treehouse of Horror is the chance to break away from the main story with some Halloween treats. And some tricks along the way!

With nearly 33 specials, The Simpsons has covered it all.

Each episode typically has three spooky segments, some arguably better than others. But with decades of stories, there are many to choose from.

Below, we've picked out 25 stories from The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror that capture our love of the season. They're great binge-watches to get in the mood for Halloween. Check them out below!

"Bad Dream House" - The Simpsons Season 2 Episode 3

This haunted house tale kicked off the longstanding legacy of Treehouse of Horror. It's literally the first tale in the first-ever episode of the Halloween special. (All the way back in 1990!)

A mysterious and evil haunted mansion. Creepy thoughts of murder. Horror tropes of the paranormal and a burial ground. What more could you ask for?

"Bad Dream House" has everything you need to understand what Treehouse of Horror offers.

"Hungry are the Damned" - The Simpsons Season 2 Episode 3

The second tale in the original special was a direct parody of an iconic story: The Twilight Zone's "To Serve Men."

Instead of horror and paranormal tropes, we find The Simpsons traveling through space and potentially being overfed by aliens. Was it merely the kindness of strangers, or could they be the next meal?

It's a fun, short mystery that dives into sci-fi and the threat of the unknown. Plus, it introduces the ever-iconic alien duo Kang and Kodos.

"The Raven" - The Simpsons Season 2 Episode 3

Rounding out the first special (seriously, all three are a must-watch!) is an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's most infamous poem, "The Raven."

Inspired by the poem, the dialogue is told through the monologue of the narrator (Homer) dealing with the loss of his beloved, Lenore. Bart plays the raven who torments him, and the story's events unfold through the same plot as the poem.

The Simpsons, tackling a classic piece of literature, worked perfectly here, capturing Poe's eerie and melancholy tone.

As a kid growing up in the '90s, this tale was the first time I learned about The Raven. It still holds up today, and it's a great introduction for an educational twist.

Be careful what you wish for; you never know what you'll get. In this case, it's a fun story of mishaps and curses.

After Homer purchases a magical monkey's paw, he is warned of the dangerous consequences of making its four wishes. A series of ill-fated wishes and the paw's interpretation of the wishes ensues.

It's a great adaptation of the classic urban legend. Plus, it's great to have The Simpsons face the reality of their truest wishes coming true and what it will mean for them.

"Dial 'Z' for Zombies" - The Simpson Season 4 Episode 5

Bring on the zombies!

"Dial 'Z' for Zombies" is an action-packed tale full of magical curses and flesh-eating zombies. If you want iconic moments from Treehouse of Horror, this segment has plenty of fun scenes and gimmicks.

And how can you go wrong with Homer taking down zombified historical figures? You can't, that's how.

"The Devil and Homer Simpson" - The Simpsons Season 5 Episode 5

The fourth edition of Treehouse of Horror was another banger where every story hit it out of the park. Each tale was equally as memorable as one another, and all three are mainstays for spooky season.

The first is a tale inspired by the Faustian deal.

In typical Homer fashion, he makes a terrible decision: he sells his soul for a donut. (Mmmmmm, donuts! *drool sounds*) To save him from damnation in hell, he must plead his case in a trial against the Devil.

It's another Homer misadventure with deadly consequences, but the entire Simpsons family gets in on the fun. Plus, Ned as the Devil is a cheeky twist that goes against type.

"Terror at 5 1/2 Feet" - The Simpsons Season 5 Episode 5

Inspired by another Twilight Zone tale, "Terror at 5 1/2 Feet" focuses on the kids of Springfield Elementary and Bart's looming paranoia.

As a demon threatens to take down the bus, Bart frantically tries to warn everyone of the impending danger. Do they listen to him? Do they ignore his pleas?

I loved how Bart gradually descended into madness as he tried to save everyone. This tale is pure terror and tension!

"Bart Simpson's Dracula" - The Simpsons Season 5 Episode 5

The finale tale rounding out the fourth special is a bloody good time. (See what we did there.)

Mr. Burns as a vampire? Iconic.

A parody of Bram Stoker's Dracula? A perfect fit.

Spooky season is nothing without its vampires. We're all in to see how The Simpsons raise the stakes. (Okay, I'll stop now.)

"The Shinning" - The Simpsons Season 6 Episode 6

If you were to rank the most memorable tales from Treehouse of Horror, "The Shinning" might be at the top for many Simpsons fans. This segment had everything!

It's a close parody of the Stephen King story but told through the lens of The Simpsons.

Homer freaking out over the loss of beer and TV is a joke that keeps giving. All the gags are top-notch, and many iconic visuals stand the test of time even today.

"Nightmare Cafeteria" - The Simpsons Season 6 Episode 6

What happens when the adults get a hunger for human flesh? You get "Nightmare Cafeteria."

This tension-filled tale set at Springfield Elementary finds the kids hunted by the murderous teachers. If they're captured, they'll be turned into food!

This all-time favorite tale focuses on Bart, Lisa, and Milhouse. The teachers serve as great villains and menacing threats.

And poor Willie, he has the worst luck with an ax to the back.

"Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores" - The Simpsons Season 7 Episode 6

Another classic in the world of Treehouse of Horror.

A 50-foot Lard Lad Donuts mascot terrorizing Springfield? His allies of murderous giant mascots causing carnage and murder? It's all a recipe for a great time.

Plus, if you're not singing "Just Don't Look!" by the end of spooky season, you're not truly prepared for Halloween.

"Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace" - The Simpsons Season 7 Episode 6

Out of all the iconic '80s horror movie slashers, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street being the first to be parodied was a big moment. How would The Simpsons translate the dream killer to Springfield?

In this case, Groundskeeper Willie sought revenge against the parents by killing their children. Bart and Lisa took on major Final Girl and Final Boy vibes in the hopes of saving everyone's lives.

If you're catching up on your favorite horror films and slashers during spooky season, you can't forget the parodies, too.

"Fly vs. Fly" - The Simpsons Season 9 Episode 4

For sci-fan fans, "Fly vs. Fly" has exactly what you need for an enjoyable scientific adventure. Plus, matter transportation!

When Bart gets his DNA mixed with a fly, there's a complex game of mistaken identity and the fight to return to normal. How could anyone think a giant fly's head on Bart's body could be anything else?

This is an easy-to-watch segment that delivers on the laughs.

"Easy-Bake Coven" - The Simpsons Season 9 Episode 4

Springfield isn't the town of Salem, but for one tale, it's pretty much the same thing.

Witches, accusations, and candy make up this cheeky tale. "Easy-Bake Coven" is a history lesson in all the cheeky ways Treehouse of Horror can dish out.

Marge's accusation of being a witch becomes a must-watch story for the series.

"Hell Toupée" - The Simpsons Season 10 Episode 4

All three tales from The Simpsons Season 10 Episode 4 could make this list. "The Terror of Tiny Toon" is a campy cartoon adventure, while "Starship Poopers" is all about the off-the-wall comedy of the Jerry Springer Show.

However, if we're picking one, it's got to be "Hell Toupée."

An evil hair transplant that drives Homer to kill? Sign us up! It never goes out of style.

"I Know What You Diddily-Iddily-Did" - The Simpsons Season 11 Season 4

The '90s film I Know What You Did Last Summer is a classic, but it's also a divisive film. You either love it or hate it. However, the concept of people being haunted by a killer who knows their secret is simply perfect.

In "I Know What You Diddily-Iddily-Did," The Simpsons are tormented by someone knowing the secret of them killing Ned Flanders and hiding his body. You don't need much more to get hooked on the story.

Plus, the shocking twist at the end will leave you laughing! It's such good karma.

"Desperately Xeeking Xena" - The Simpsons Season 11 Season 4

Superheroes and comics fit right in with the world of Treehouse of Horror.

When Bart and Lisa are infected with radiation, they soon become the heroes that Springfield needs. They're Stretch Dude and Clobber Girl, an elastic and super strong crime-fighting duo.

But when they're faced up against The Collector (aka. Comic Book Guy) to save Lucy Lawless, they're put in their most brutal fight yet.

Will they save TV's Xena, or will they become The Collector's latest display piece? You'll have to watch to find out.

"Night of the Dolphin" - The Simpsons Season 12 Episode 1

What happens when the animals fight back? You get "Night of the Dolphin."

Lisa frees a dolphin from the Springfield Zoo. However, what she thinks is an innocent dolphin turns out to be a brilliant leader of the dolphins who soon plans an uprising. Bloody carnage, murder, and a war soon take over Springfield.

If you're in the mood to pair your viewing of The Birds or Jaws with a Treehouse of Horror segment, this is the one for you.

"The Ned Zone" - The Simpsons Season 16 Episode 1

Premonitions can have deadly consequences when they're not read correctly. Just look to the Final Destination franchise or Tru Calling!

After an accident, Ned Flanders is given the power of premonition whenever he touches someone. But his premonitions have a sinister twist: he witnesses their upcoming death.

"The Ned Zone" is another exciting tale that involves Ned mixed up in the chaos of The Simpsons. You want to root for him but are intrigued by what he'll see next.

"Four Beheadings and a Funeral" - The Simpsons Season 16 Episode 1

Will Springfield's greatest detective uncover the identity of The Muttonchop Murderer? "Eliza Simpson" is on the case with her trusted assistant, "Dr. Bartley."

Think of this tale as a cross between Sherlock Holmes and the real-life murders of Jack the Ripper.

The Victorian-era aesthetic treats us to something different from the typical Treehouse of Horror style, and a whodunit mystery will reel you in. Go for a touch of horror that isn't all about the spooky and creepy things in the dark.

"Survival of the Fattest" - The Simpsons Season 17 Episode 4

In another literature parody (in this case, "The Most Dangerous Game" by Richard Connell), the men of Springfield are forced into a hunting game by Mr. Burns. Instead of hunting animals, Mr. Burns will be hunting them down.

This tale is funnier than it is scary. There are plenty of gags of the men trying to hide from Mr. Burns and Homer seemingly escaping every attempt to kill him.

But with all the guts, gore, and ghoulies on the list, a little action-packed thriller is just what the season needs.

"Dial 'M' for Murder or Press '#' to Return to Main Menu" - The Simpsons Season 21 Episode 4

Alfred Hitchcock's film Strangers on a Train also got the Treehouse of Horror treatment.

Bart convinces Lisa to get revenge on their teachers, but what she thinks are harmless pranks soon turn into deadly consequences. Bart wants the revenge to be murder!

This tale captures the essence of the original movie but with a Simpsons twist. It's not overtly horror compared to the other stories on the list; the tale is mostly a good time that balances out the different must-watch segments for a great time.

"War and Pieces" - The Simpsons Season 22 Episode 4

As Treehouse of Horror moved into later decades, the stories became more light-hearted and comedic instead of horror and Halloween. Look at some of the recent entries just before this one.

"War and Pieces" is one such tale.

Inspired by Jumanji and all our favorite board games, Springfield is transformed into a living playground of board games and mischief. Bart and Milhouse will have to conquer the game if they want to return everything to their world.

The stakes are higher than ever. Or, you know, they're simply playing for fun.

"Dial D for Diddly" - The Simpsons Season 23 Episode 3

Instead of a movie parody, The Simpsons decided to play off a well-known TV series, Dexter. And, of course, our favorite lovable neighbor is the man behind the bloody knife.

Ned starts enacting his form of justice to the citizens of Springfield. Homer is the one pulling the strings and leading Ned to fulfill his plans.

Two halves are balancing each other for one good story.

The animated film Coraline is incredible. It's a great story paired with a well-done visual animation aesthetic.

"Coralisa" puts in the work to live up to that legacy.

Plenty of button eyes, an alluring other world, and 3D animations will win you over. You won't want to miss out on this adventure before Halloween.

The Simpsons is available to stream now on Disney+.

