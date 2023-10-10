The Spiderwick Chronicles Finds New Home After Disney+ Cancellation

It's always difficult hearing a show that's been completed isn't airing at its original home.

There was a lot of excitement about The Spiderwick Chronicles when Disney+ ordered the series.

You can only imagine our surprise when it emerged that the streaming service had scrapped the project after shooting an entire season.

The decision to nix the show came as Disney+, like many other streaming services, examined its content slate with the eye of cutting costs.

That led to several shows that had already premiered, including Willow, being banished from the service entirely.

While many projects haven't found new homes, we're happy to report that there is a future for The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Roku has stepped in to pick up the completed episodes to air in the U.S. at some point in 2024.

Deadline first reported the news.

"It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media.

"We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers."

Deadline notes that Paramount TV Studios, which produced the show, got to work to find a new home as soon as Disney+'s controversial decision was made.

"We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership," Clemens said.

"Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can't wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters."

The cast includes Jack Dylan Grazer, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, Mychala Lee, and Christian Slater.

The series will indeed have some buzz based on the IP alone, but the cast is solid, too.

It's unclear at this stage whether Roku is taking on the international rights, but we'll keep you posted on the next steps for the Spiderwick Chronicles.

Roku previously picked up the rights to Chad after TBS decided against airing the second season.

What are your thoughts on the decision from Roku to give the series a new home?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.