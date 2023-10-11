Vanna White Says Pat Sajak's Daughter Would Be the Perfect Replacement for Her on Wheel of Fortune

It's been a big year for Wheel of Fortune.

Pat Sajak announced his retirement earlier this year and will depart as host of the iconic game show in 2024.

In his place, Ryan Seacrest is set to take over, and while there were questions about whether Vanna White would continue on the series, she closed a deal earlier this year.

Now, White is looking to the future of the series and who should replace her if she can't be on the show.

In an interview with E! News, White suggested that Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, would be the plausible next person to take over her role.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White dished, adding:

"She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

Bringing Maggie into the mix would be interesting for several reasons, but mostly because fans are going to struggle to say goodbye to Pat.

Pat has been with the series since 1981, and his exit announcement didn't go down very well.

Fans have enjoyed the dynamic between him and White on the series, so change is always tricky for the people who believe the show is the two TV personalities.

Maggie previously appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and has served as the show's social media correspondent, so it seems like she would be interested in being a more permanent part of the show.

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," White said of Maggie.

"I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer. I think she's good for our show."

For now, the series will continue with White and Sajak until the latter retires at the end of the season.

Beginning next fall, it will be White and Seacrest as the faces of the show.

White spoke out about Sajak's departure earlier this year after it was confirmed.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later?" she wrote in a post on X.

"I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come."

She added, "Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.