Vanna White Talks Media Frenzy Over Salary Negotiations & Reveals Whether She Considered Leaving Alongside Pat Sajak

At one point earlier this year, it seemed like Vanna White would be walking away from Wheel of Fortune.

Shortly after news broke that longtime host Pat Sajak was retiring, news broke that White was negotiating to remain with the show.

Now that a deal has been reached, keeping the iconic letter-turner on the show until at least 2026, White is opening up about the headlines during negotiations.

"It was because people just have rumors," White told People of the headlines. 

"Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody's stuff."

White said she is resilient and wasn't letting the media attention get to her during that time.

"I'm not going to do anything I don't want to do or that I don't believe in," she told the outlet.

"My mother taught me that at a young age and I'm sticking to my guns."

White also revealed in the interview that the thought did cross her mind to walk away from the show alongside Sajak later this season.

"Of course it's a thought," she shared.'

"It's like, 'Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?'

"It was a very hard decision for me to make, because it definitely crossed my mind. It's like, 'I just don't know if I can do this without [Pat],' but I thought about it and I'm not ready to retire."

Now that White is staying put, she'll be on the show alongside Sajak's successor, Ryan Seacrest, who will join the show in fall 2024.

"I know Ryan — he is professional, he's good at what he does [and] he's kind," White said of her new costar.

"I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy and he loves what he does.

"He said, 'Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not going in to try to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him.'

"He says he's coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going. I'm looking forward to working with him."

It's certainly interesting to hear White's take on the media attention surrounding her tenure on the show.

If White ever does leave, she already has someone in mind to take over, and they're related to Pat Sajak. (Click here for more details!)

What are your thoughts on White's sentiments on the drama surrounding her possible departure?

Hit the comments.

