What to Watch: Billions Finale, Countdown to Christmas Begins, Fellow Travelers

Guess what kicks off this week? Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas!!

That’s right, folks. We’re still celebrating spooky season, but Christmas is already upon us. Who’s ready??

In addition to Christmas, we’ve got the Billions finale, Fellow Travelers, and 30 Coins, among other things. Find out what we recommend you watch this week.

Saturday, October 21

8/7c Where Are You, Christmas? (Hallmark)

What would happen if Christmas ceased to exist?

Well, in addition to the pretty enormous faith-based ramifications, the world would be a lot less colorful with a lot less joy.

Where Are You, Christmas paints the picture using the colorless world that we wouldn’t want to experience. This will be a Hallmark movie to remember!

8/7c Twas the Text Before Christmas (GAF)

Texting doesn’t exactly elicit the warm fuzzies, but this Great American Family original aims to prove otherwise.

An unexpected text message sent to the wrong number sets into motion a Christmas tradition with a new family over three separate years.

There have been real-life stories that prove chance encounters can significantly change your life, so we’re looking forward to what the text before Christmas does for Merritt Patterson and Trevor Donovan!

8/7c Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story (Lifetime)

So, maybe you can’t help who you love. But you can help using your power and pull at your boring correctional facility job to help the dangerous man you love escape prison, going on the run, leading to a nationwide manhunt and drama.

Sounds a little out there, right?

Well, it’s another ripped from the headlines account of Vicky White who glamorized her relationship with inmate Casey White, as they embarked on an absolutely outrageous journey in the name of “love.” It’s going to be a blast!

9/8c All Rise (OWN)

All Rise Season 3 continues strongly as Ness tries her first case in court and defends a social media influncer of murder and poisoning customers with contimated products.

When DA Bravo announces the next Head Deputy DA, sparks will fly.

Mark has other troubles to deal with when his father, Vic, drops in unexpectedly. What will he have to bail him out of this time?

Risers are you ready? #AllRise is all-new every Saturday at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/Dj87NamS6s — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) October 18, 2023

Sunday, October 22

8/7c The Neighbors Are Watching (Lifetime)

Do you remember The Woman Across The Street From the Girl in the Window on Netflix? Good times, am I right? Well, this is one of those films made fun of in the series.

A woman who is trying to escape her past and start anew in a subdivision is perturbed when a new, hot guy moves into the area, and suddenly, she thinks she may have witnessed a grisly murder by his hand.

Of course, the problem is trying to convince people that what she saw was the truth all the while grappling with the very past she was trying to escape! Get your popcorn ready for this one!

8/7c Under the Christmas Sky (Hallmark)

If you think your job is difficult, imagine being an astrophysicist trying to tie the marvels of Christmas to the Sun!

We know how Christmas relates to the stars, but the sun? Jessica Parker Kennedy and Ryan Paevy star in Under the Chrismas Sky, and Kennedy’s character has an idea she thinks just might bring the sun and Christmas together.

Check out this delightful sneak peak to find out what she throws at the wall, hoping that it sticks!

9/8c Yellowstone (CBS)

Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of the encore presentation of Yellowstone Season 1! If you haven’t seen the finale before, you don’t want to miss it -- and you DEFINITELY want to give it a second look if it’s been a while since you last watched it.

Everything’s in place for things to go sideways now that John’s on the outs with Jamie, Rip’s under suspicion for killing a bear, and Monica’s kicked Kayce out. Don’t look away; you’ll miss something!

This is the last episode slated to air on CBS; catch the rest on Peacock or on the Paramount network.

9/8c Billy the Kid (MGM+)

The Lincoln County War is taking shape as Major Murphy and John Tunstall firm up their troops.

Then Tunstall is hospitalized due to smallpox. What happens when one of the generals gets taken off the board?

Billy must rally Tunstall's collection of ranchers and farmers as they face off against Murphy's outlaws.

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

One of the most inconistent series in TV history returns for the first of its final six episodes. Morgan Jones is gone and it’s time for Madison Clark to reclaim her rightful place as the show’s lead.

Determined to find a new place to call home for the displaced children at P.A.D.R.E., she finds herself back in contact with an old friend – whether they like it or not.

Unfortunately for Madison, another old face is just around the corner. Can Fear the Walking Dead end with some semblance of quality, or will it be another season of meandering plots?

If the first two episodes are anything to go on, it’s in the middle of the road, with the potential of bouncing back. With the showrunners that ran the show into the ground, there’s no telling how things will end.

Monday, October 23

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Wait, WHO showed up at Theresa’s door? We’ll find out more about what she’s been up to -- are those viewers right who speculated that she messed with the letters and that Alex is NOT Victor’s son? In addition, Salon makes a bold move to keep her lie going, but will she FINALLY get caught?

Neighbours (Amazon Freevee)

Who has Reece been running from, and what’s her story? Spoilers for Neighbours during the week of 10-23-23 and beyond suggest she’s about to turn to Byron for help -- but first we need to finally learn the truth about her plans!

Elsewhere, Remi and Cara may still be in danger from the Linwell brothers, and Mackenzie will learn the truth about new beau Ed being Holly’s violent ex-beau, Eden. If you’re not watching Neighbours, now would be a great time to start, because a bunch of stories are about to come to a head and it will be riveting!

8/7c Kitchen Nightmares (FOX)

We’re delving into some juicy saves.

You see what we did there? Gordon Ramsay has the task of saving a Haitian Juice Bar restaurant from going under when family issues and conflict may lead to the restaurant’s demise.

With children who put more time and energy into partying rather than maintaining the family-run restaurant, can Ramsay help this family get some perspective and save the restaurant? Let’s hope the conditions are better than last week’s fiasco.

Suddenly @GordonRamsay saying "weeks" has become my trigger word. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/K8zG52tEqs — Food Club FOX (@FoodClubFOX) October 19, 2023

9/8c 30 Coins (HBO/Max)

Father Vergara, Paco, and Elena return to fight the devil, while Merche is fully entrenched in whatever it is she’s up to supernaturally in the thrilling second season of 30 Coins.

Paul Giamatto joins the cast, seemingly as a new enemy feared by even the devil himself, who will put the world at risk.

How much risk can the world be in? Things have already been pretty dire. The trailer suggests that the action is amped up by 1000!

Tuesday, October 24

Milli Vanilli (Paramount+)

Girl you know it’s true. As the kids say, if you know, you know. And if you know, you REALLY know!

Step inside music's biggest scandal with Milli Vanilli, a new feature-length documentary that tells the story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan.

Rob and Fab, better known as Milli Vanilli, became the world’s most popular pop duo in 1990 – but their ascension came at a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing.

Hear from the real voices in Milli Vanilli, a documentary that's critically acclaimed as "captivating" and "revealing."

9/8c FBI TRUE (CBS)

It’s the tenth anniversary of of the terrorist attack of the Boston Marathon Manhunt.

When two bombs caused mass death and destruction among runners and spectators at the Boston Marathon finish line, the FBI began a massive manhunt,

The Bureau worked against time so they stop the bombers before they struck again.

Wednesday, October 25

Invasion (Apple TV+)

In this season finale, hurmanity has to get its act together if it's going to expel its alien invaders.

The infighting among the military, the politicians, and well-meaning civilians has to end. Mitsuki, Caspar, and Luke, who have shown a connection to the aliens, will have to play a key role.

And since the series hasn't yet been renewed for a third season, will it be a conclusion or a cliffhanger?

8/7c The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Change is in the air as the iconic reality TV series returns sans Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

The premiere pokes fun at Rinna asking to leave, before walking back her comments, only to be told her contract won’t be renewed.

Dynamics have shifted with all of the changes, but how will Kyle Richards’ separation from Mauricio Umansky play into things?

9/8c Magnum P.I. (NBC)

In a different combination, Magnum and Rick attempt to find a missing witness who can exonerate an innocent man accused of murder.

Now released from the V.A. Hospital, T.C. Seeks to mend his relationship with Mahina after ducking her calls for too long.

The good news is that T.C. Is making progress after being paralyzed.

9/8c The Spencer Sisters (The CW)

We’ve been asking for more of Antonio and Zane on The Spencer Sisters. Our wish was granted.

When Antonio and his bistro’s reputation are targeted, he asked Victoria and Darby to help him investigate, but he doesn’t want Zane to know. Secrets never work out well, especially between these four. What will go wrong?

9/8c Chucky (Syfy)

Chucky’s four-episode first half of its third season wraps in bloody fashion, with some of the series’ biggest set pieces to date. Unfortunately, it’s clear it was never intended to be a break, so you’ll be left shaking your head, wondering what comes next. Boo! But fear not, the series will be back in 2024!

Thursday, October 26

8/7c Ms. Christmas Comes to Town (HMM)

Oh, this is the kind of content that has traditionally set Hallmark Movies & Mysteries apart from Hallmark during the holidays and all year.

Gale, a shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas, receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.

Barbara Niven finally gets her due in a lead role worthy of her considerable talents, as the host is sent off in style by her network, allowing Gale to travel from city to city while she shines the spotlight on local products and brings Christmas cheer and surprises the way only Ms. Christmas can.

9:30/8:30c Everything Else Burns (The CW)

Can a moderately successful UK comedy be trimmed to 20 minutes and become a successful comedy for The CW? While I have my doubts, The CW is betting on it. It goes like this:

Blessings be upon the Lewises: a strictly religious family who believe the world will end within the decade. Patriarch David longs for the church to promote him. Long-suffering Fiona hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash.

Aaron is a model young believer – except his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell, and anxious 17-year-old Rachelis about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.

9/8c Transplant (NBC)

The hard-charging Mags isn't sold on her boss in cardiology. After Novak took off for a stint with Doctors Without Borders in Turkey, June discovers that she's juggling too much.

Theo, who has been struggling after going back to work, reunites with a young former patient whose life may depend on another patient dying.

American Horror Stories (Hulu)

American Horror Story might be on hiatus for now but that doesn’t mean that the horror has to stop.American Horror Stories returns for a third season with more stories that are bound to make squirm in your seat.

Friday, October 27

Fellow Travelers (Paramount+/Showtime)

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey play two men who meet and fall in love in McCarthy-era Washington.

The limited series follows their love story through the years as they’re forced to contain their relationship behind closed doors at the beginning.

We touch upon various points in history throughout the series, and we’re sure it’s a winner.

Upload (Prime Video)

It’s another double dose of Upload as more conspiracies unravel!

Ingrid is taking full advantage of having Copy Nathan in Lakeview, while real Nathan and Nora are navigating their new romantic relationship while fighting for the cause alongside the Ludds.

The billionaire covert plan to disappear millions of voters is stalled but likely not abandoned, so how far will they go to expose it all?!

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

We may be wrapped in the warm bosom of Christmas already, but let’s not forget Halloween is around the corner!

Apple TV+ has just the ticket with The Enfield Poltergeist that takes us back to 1977 London for one of the most widely known and well recorded phenomena of all time.

Now, we can experience the chilling true story of the world’s most famous poltergeist case through original audio recordings made inside the house as the events unfolded. SCARY!!

8/7c Christmas by Design (Hallmark)

You never know how the magic of Christmas will infuse your future.

When tasked with creating a new holiday-themed collection for a Christmas competition, a New York City fashion designer not only finds the inspiration for her next line but also decides to redesign her approach to what’s most important in her life.

Rebecca Dalton and Jonathan Keltz star.

Billions (Showtime)

Ready for the final showdown?

It all comes down to the events in this series finale episode as Prince and Axe face off in one final confrontation. Anger, pain, scheming, and broken glass will be the hallmark of a story years in the making.

Who will win?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.