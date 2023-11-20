Abbott Elementary Season 3: Episode Count, Plot, Release Date and Everything Else You Need to Know

No one can resist the humor from Abbott Elementary.

But like most successful workplace comedies like The Office, the show not only offers top-tier entertainment with strong characters and impactful storylines but also offers a perspective into the education system and the challenges educators face.

The show strikes an outstanding balance between humor and heart, and as a result, it makes it easy for viewers to love it.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 is one of the most anticipated seasons of television, and if you're one of the people waiting patiently, you're in luck.

Below, we have compiled all the information you need about the upcoming installment, as we are all waiting for it.

Will There Be Season 3 of Abbott Elementary?

Yes.

Abbott Elementary was the earliest renewal for the 2023/2024 ABC television season. That was thanks to its popularity among viewers. Just before the renewal, Abott had been nominated for numerous awards.

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, praised the show while announcing the renewal, saying:

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary.

"Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers.

"And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards.

"Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

What Will Abbott Elementary Season 3 Be About?

Officially, writers are working on the season after the strike, so the plot is being kept under wraps for now.

But if you watched Abbott Elementary Season 2, you may have a rough idea of what the next season will entail.

Abbott invests in multi-episode storylines, exploring a particular arc to completion.

However, there are long-running arcs like the slow burn between Janine and Gregory, and after the moment they shared on Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 22, everything is bound to change.

The season will navigate their new relationship – if they decide to pursue one.

With Abbott Elementary being set in a school, the season will explore unique challenges schools face as they have done in past seasons.

Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the season will have fewer than regular episodes, and the challenge, as presented by series creator and star Quinta Brunson, will be to condense the school year in the short episode order the season received.

The writers are talented, and we trust they'll figure something out.

One can also expect never-ending antics by the staff and students. They are part of the Abbott Elementary charm.

Who Is Part of the Abbott Elementary Season 3 Cast?

No new cast members have been announced. Similarly, no one has announced departure, so the main cast should be intact. Below is a list of all the cast members.

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, a passionate teacher at the school trying to navigate a challenging career and tougher personal relationships.

Janelle James as Principal Ava Coleman, Abbott's very hip but quite incompetent principal.

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, the enthusiastic and somewhat quirky teacher at Abbott Elementary, known for his unconventional teaching methods and unique approach to education.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, a veteran teacher at Abbott Elementary, offers guidance and wisdom to her colleagues while navigating the ups and downs of the education system.

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, a relatively new teacher at Abbott who has feelings for Janine.

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, another teacher at Abbott.

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, the school's janitor.

How Many Episodes Does Abbott Elementary Season 3 Have?

As you may have gathered, the season will not be the typical 22-episode season we're used to.

ABC ordered 14 episodes for the season, one of the most of other returning shows slightly below Young Sheldon Season 7.

When Will Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere?

While announcing the ABC schedule for new and returning shows, Abbott Elementary Season 3 was revealed to premiere on Wednesday, February 7, at 9 pm.

Is There a Trailer for Abbott Elementary Season 3?

Not yet.

We will update this section with one once it's out.

Are Gregory and Janine Together in Abbott Elementary Season 3?

Well, not yet.

Fans of the ship would love to see them end up together, but they each have personal things to deal with, including career ambitions.

We will get a definitive answer about their future once the show returns.

Where to Watch Abbott Elementary Season 3.

Like most ABC shows, Abbott Elementary will air new episodes live on the network. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

You can watch seasons one and two of the show on Hulu.

Over to you, Abbott Elementary fanatics. How excited are you for the coming season? Do you think the short episode count will affect the story?

Chime in in the comments section.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on X.