How Will Trent Could Incorporate Key Aspects of the Book Series

ABC's Will Trent has been a hit since the series began in January.

We love book-to-screen adaptations, and Will Trent Season 1 excelled at building character development, intriguing cases, and strong relationships.

The problem was that only a select few cases followed cases from the books, and the diehard fans knew it.

So what becomes more important -- staying true to the characters or the cases?

In reality, it's probably a combination of both, so we'll analyze what book aspects the series has incorporated well and what we hope they'll include in future seasons.

Book Aspects Incorporated in Will Trent Season 1

Will Trent has balanced incorporating key book aspects and layering characters beautifully. They've made Angie and Amanda more likable by casting excellent actresses like Erika Christensen and Sonja Sohn and softening their personalities.

The Will Trent Series premiere kicked off with the infamous kidnapping of Paul and Abigail Campano's daughter. This case started in the books, introduced Will to Faith, and showed viewers why so many cops hated Will.

We also saw why Will, Paul, and Angie had a history because of the group home, and Will and Paul grew to be an unexpected delight with their sarcastic banter and evolved friendship.

That was the best use of book history, but we've seen several others, including how well they've played Will and Faith's friendship and how well they've focused on Will's dyslexia and Faith's diabetes.

The TV series also excelled at how they handled Angie's past, especially in the flashback episode when they explored the sexual abuse she endured from her foster father and the subsequent abortion she got.

Angie suffered so much trauma, which made her afraid to trust people, and I'm curious as to where they'll take her next.

A Darker Angie?

Erika Christensen is a talented actress, and part of me knows she could rock playing a darker, meaner Angie, but it would be difficult watching her be that sarcastic.

If Sara Linton joins the cast, it could bring out Angie's jealous and insecure side, which isn't pretty, and catfights are always fun.

I'd prefer a balanced and layered version of Angie, though. I don't want her to become too mean that she becomes disposable in the series.

Faith and Evelyn's History

Will Trent has hinted that Evelyn made a mistake that Amanda and Will investigated, which forced an early retirement.

That caused massive tension initially when Will and Faith first partnered up, and Evelyn confronted Amanda again in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 10.

This storyline arc needs to be fleshed out more so that viewers can learn what Evelyn did, how it affected her family, and if she still has enemies.

The plot from "Fallen" explores that perfectly because some old enemies kidnap Evelyn Mitchell, forcing Faith and her older brother to come to terms with the truth of what happened years ago and learn many family secrets.

This is the ideal storyline because it allows so many characters to shine and interconnect history.

There's a lot of dysfunction in the Mitchell family, mainly due to Evelyn's mistake and Faith's teenage pregnancy, and this would allow the women to unpack it.

Will's Hunt for His Past

The TV series has excelled in incorporating Will's past with current cases, especially with Will Trent Season 1 Episode 12 and Will Trent Season 1 Episode 13.

These episodes showed how ruthless Will's father, James, was and how the sadistic murders in the present were connected to the ones Amanda and Evelyn worked on in the 1970s.

Will finally discovered answers about his mom, Lucy, and how much she loved him, but he also realized that Amanda loved him as family. There is so much more to dig into Will's past and how it affects how he works current cases.

If they make Angie darker, they can explore even more flashbacks of their dysfunctional, co-dependent relationship, how it shaped his personality, and why Will needs a healthier relationship.

The Case for Sara Linton

The TV series needs to introduce Sara Linton sooner rather than later. She first appeared in the third book, "Undone" of the Will Trent Series, and became a regular character afterward.

Her presence will be missed if they follow the books' plots, both as Will's potential love interest and Faith's friend.

I adore Erika Christensen's version of Angie, and she's more layered and softer than the book's version, but I still wouldn't mind a love triangle. Will and Angie's on-again and off-again relationship has become tedious. Let's mix it up and see what happens.

We also need Sara Linton because Faith needs a female friend who understands medicine as she gets used to her diabetes and to discuss issues she can't with Will.

With Sara's expertise, I'd introduce her and use her when the team would need a medical expert, perhaps on a case similar to when Coldfields were torturing bad husbands in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4.

Instead, I would adapt it from "Undone," where a serial killer had an obsession with torturing and killing young women with eating disorders. Sara's knowledge would be vital to cracking the case. It would be the first time she'd meet the team, and we'd see the instant sparks between her and Will.

I would also like a Sara-centric episode based on the book "Criminal." Sara travels back to Grant County and has to help disprove an autistic boy who didn't commit murder.

Her arch-rival, Lena Adams from the Grant County series, leads the murder case, so she needs Will and his team to help her this time. It's interesting to see how they meld different characters when Sara faces her demons.

While I've read the entire series, I've enjoyed both the fundamental aspects the TV series has incorporated and those they've changed. I appreciated that they've softened both Angie and Amanda.

Angie was way too complex and unlikeable for me in the books, and I've actually rooted for her in the ABC series.

Now that you've heard from me, I want to hear from you. What storylines or characters would you like to see in Will Trent?

