Matthew Perry: Friends Co-Creator Says He Was in a ‘Really Good Place’ Prior to Death

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane are reflecting on their last conversations with Matthew Perry, who died on October 28, 2023.

The duo appeared on "Today" Wednesday morning, with Kauffman revealing she last spoke to the Chandler Bing actor two weeks ago.

"It was great. He was happy and chipper," she said on the telecast.

"He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

Perry's death broke over the weekend, with reports stating the actor was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

Kauffman recalled the "utter shock" she felt after hearing the tragic news.

"My first impulse was to text him, honestly," she said.

"It's hard to grasp: one minute he's here and he's happy, and then poof.

"And doing good in the world, really doing good in the world."

Crane also reacted to Hoda Kotb saying that many may not have been surprised about Perry's death due to his history of drug and alcohol abuse.

"I would say that's probably true given the journey he'd been on, and we were all aware of it. There was a part that was kind of bracing for something like this," he said.

"It is still hard to believe, because he was such an alive person that it's hard to believe he's not here."

Kauffman, however, maintained that Perry was sober when he passed away.

"He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that," she said.

"He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking … He was sober."

Kotb also asked Crane to comment on Perry believing people would be "shocked about his passing, but not surprised."

"Given the journey he'd been on, and we were all aware of it, there was always a part that was kind of bracing for something like this," he said.

"It is still hard to believe because he was such an alive person, that it's hard to believe he's not here."

"I lost a friend in multiple ways, and what's amazing is the outpouring from the fans who lost a friend of theirs, too," Kauffman said.

"And I hope wherever he is, he feels it."

The world has been in mourning for Perry since news broke of his death, with those who worked with him paying tribute across social media.

Perry's five Friends co-stars -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer -- addressed the loss in a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement reads.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they added.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Other co-stars like Sarah Ferguson and Brooke Shields took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

The investigation into Matthew Perry's death continues, with TMZ reporting on Wednesday morning that it was not the effect of a fentanyl or meth overdose.

You can check out the full interview above.

We'll keep you up to speed on more news on this sad situation comes to light.

We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to Perry's friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.