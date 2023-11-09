My Life With the Walter Boys Trailer Teases Nostalgic Teen Drama & The Next Best Love Triangle!

We hope you're not tired of love triangles yet!

We're trading in Belly and the Fisher brothers at Cousins Beach for Jackie and the Walter brothers in Silver Falls, Colorado.

If the Hulu series The Summer I Turned Pretty was of interest to you during the summer, then you'll love Netflix's My Life With the Walter Boys, premiering this winter!

The latest book-to-screen adaptation, My Life With the Walter Boys, promises a delightful coming-of-age young adult and family drama with an impressive cast filled with familiar faces.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Ali Novak.

On My Block's Nikki Rodriguez stars as Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old, buttoned-up, and gifted Manhattanite with dreams of attending Princeton whose life gets upturned after the tragic loss of her mother.

Suddenly, everything she knows changes when she must trade in the concrete jungle on the East Coast for an entirely unexpected new lifestyle in rural Colorado with her new guardian, her mother's best friend Katherine, played by Suits' sensation Sarah Rafferty.

Jackie goes from being an only child to getting thrust into a vibrant home with ten kids, including two brothers who seem to vie for her attention and affection.

My Life With the Walter Boys is a young adult series that will evoke nostalgia from all the previous great YA dramas.

According to the series creator, Melanie Halsall, its vibes pay homage to great series of yesteryear Dawson's Creek, Friday Night Lights, Party of Five, and My So Called Life.

That's a tall order if you ask us.

Nevertheless, we have no doubts that the series will rise to the occasion and instantly endear audiences.

Jackie finds herself in Silver Falls, Colorado, with Katherine and George Walter, played by none other than Marc Blucas.

Prepare for this pairing to give you all the Coach and Tami Taylor vibes for Friday Night Lights fans.

Jackie must adapt to a new and chaotic lifestyle on a ranch with the Walter family while striving to achieve her dream of getting accepted into Princeton.

But with so many changes in her life, it may be a challenge, especially when two Walter boys are catching her eye.

You can't have a good love triangle with the mysterious "bad boy" sort, and Cole, played by Noah LaLonde, fits the bill.

The more popular of the two, Jackie finds herself drawn to him.

But that's not to say that trustworthy, sweet, and nerdy Alex, played by Ashby Gentry, doesn't stand a fighting chance at winning Jackie's affection.

Jackie is determined to stay focused but may simultaneously find love and achieve her dreams.

And the promo is everything you'd want and more!

It hits all the right notes in capturing the vibe of this series, how Jackie is a young woman working through grief and coming into her own, and why she'd develop feelings for both of the Walter boys.

We get Cole acting sort of like a jerk but also having the most insane chemistry with Jackie when they share their moments.

One of those moments involves the two out in the rain together. That trope NEVER gets old.

Cole has a way with words when he expresses his interest in Jackie while admitting that he doesn't want to hurt his brother.

This may seem like a contrast from a scene that features the brothers fighting, likely over Jackie.

But Jackie and Alex have some tender moments of their own.

Alex is genuinely sweet and encouraging in the promo and appears to be the Walter that makes Jackie feel the most at home and puts her at ease.

Both brothers take their turns introducing Jackie to the rural lifestyle that she's unaccustomed to, and while it's evident that she struggles to find her place in that small town and among the Walters, things are looking up for her.

We also catch Jackie sharing special moments with Katherine, her mother's best friend, and Jackie's new guardian.

And Katherine and George appear to take their duty of caring for Jackie very seriously. They also seem to be the epitome of Married Goals.

Life in Colorado will take some getting used to, as we see Jackie struggling to navigate the farm lifestyle, keeping up with the busy Walter brood, and fitting in with her peers.

It wouldn't be a teen drama without some catty interactions with the school's popular mean girl, right?

But it appears that Jackie makes some friends along the way, too, and has people to confide in about her growing feelings for both Walter brothers.

My Life with the Walter Boys teases a delightful, nostalgic, and heartwarming teen drama.

My Life With the Walter Boys stars Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, Noah LaLonde, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas.

It also stars Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Isaac Arellanes, and Myles Perez.

The cast also features Zoë Soul, Alisha Newton, Jaylan Evans, Ashley Holliday Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O'Brien, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand, and Alex Quijano.

The Full 10-episode first season of My y Life With the Walter Boys premieres December 7 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below!

