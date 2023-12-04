Fanatic Feed: Kim Kardashian To Lead Hulu Legal Drama, Cruel Intentions Reboot a Go, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, December 4, 2023.

Kim Kardashian's foray into acting will continue.

Deadline reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is set to headline a legal drama at Hulu.

The project would reunite the reality TV star with Ryan Murphy, who introduced her to the American Horror Story universe this season.

While details of the order are scarce, a massive straight-to-series order has been reported.

Make of that what you will.

Kardashian is attached to the "high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural" as Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.

Kardashian is also set to executive-produce alongside Murphy and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Additional casting and a formal pickup, complete with an episode order, will be revealed at a later date.

After spending years as the main talking point on KUWTK, Kim has joined her family in Hulu's follow-up series The Kardashians.

That show has been a strong performer on Hulu and Disney+ in international territories.

Over on Prime Video, the long-gestating Cruel Intentions reboot has finally landed a series order.

The iconic '90s film of the same name inspires the new take.

The cast will include Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (American Horror Stories), and Khobe Clarke (Firefly Lane, Yellowjackets).

Additional series regulars include John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till).

Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman, and Jon Tenney are all set to recur.

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions takes place at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.

After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

"From the '90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios.

"We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions' intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn't be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team.

"Our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe and Sara, our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios."

"We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many—including us! "said executive producers Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher.

"We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent, and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony, and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel."

"Cruel Intentions defined an era and is still a centerpiece in popular culture. We are excited to have Phoebe and Sara bring this new adaptation to life, as this has been a passion project of ours since I got to Sony," added Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television.

"We are grateful for our partners at Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios and Original Film, who brought the movie to life over 20 years ago."

Given Prime Video's reboot track record in the past, it's hard to be enthusiastic about this new take on Cruel Intentions.

Might it break the mold and become something worth watching?

The casting is on point, so we hope this is worth our time!

Meanwhile, The CW is firming up its Wednesday schedule for early 2024.

The network has confirmed that recently ordered Canadian import Wild Cards, starring Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan and Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti, will premiere on January 17 at 8 p.m.

It will be paired with Family Law Season 3, which stars Jewel Staite and Victor Garber.

The CW also revealed Monday that Wild Cards has added Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jason Priestley to its cast.

Wild Cards is a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con woman.

Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit, while Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life elaborately scamming everyone she meets.

But while arrested and being held at the station, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime.

The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves – Ellis needs to get back to his detective post and Max needs to stay out of jail.

The catch? They have to work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes.

For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes and generally befriending everyone in sight, while driving Ellis absolutely nuts.

The two will have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners.

Priestley is set to play George, Max's father and a master con man.

George taught his daughter everything she knows. She got his enthusiasm for fun, his charisma, and cool head. The fact that he is in prison doesn't dampen his spirits – or his influence.

Everyone loves George – even inmates and guards show their respect with fist-bumps and favors.

Above all else, George's number one priority is Max, and he couldn't be more proud of his little girl.

It sounds like a fun series. We'll be keeping this one on our radar.

Over in the world of Apple TV+, Central Park is over.

The animated series' co-creator Josh Gad revealed the news on Threads on Sunday in response to a fan.

"Sadly, it's done," he wrote.

News of the cancellation doesn't come as much of a surprise:

The Season 3 finale aired over a year ago.

With Apple TV+ canceling many shows in recent months, the writing was on the wall for some time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.