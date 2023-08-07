La Brea Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Tuesdays are not the same without La Brea.

Although the series was initially billed as a sci-fi sinkhole drama, the series excelled as a family drama at its core. With so many facets, La Brea appeals to many audiences.

Fortunately, we don’t have to worry about it ending just yet. NBC renewed the series in January 2023, and La Brea Season 3 is coming. However, with the writers’ strike, the series’ future beyond the filmed episodes is uncertain.

How Did La Brea Season 2 End?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 14 left us with even more questions. It was one of the few episodes that explored the consequences of time-traveling since the series hadn’t explored that much since Josh and Riley returned from 1988.

While Eve and Izzy returned in time to rescue to save Gavin and share a brief family reunion, the war wasn’t over. This time, Eve disappeared through a malfunctioning portal, and no one knew where she ended up.

The finale left viewers with plenty of other storylines to discuss, including Levi’s anger towards everyone and how he put everyone in danger by burning up the building. Ty and Izzy were softening towards Levi by the end. Will the others forgive him too?

Lucas and Scott have become unlikely leaders in the clearing; hopefully, they’ll be back to help Gavin and Sam lead the way. Together, these four men bring a valuable skill set.

Let’s discuss everything we know so far about La Brea Season 3, and be sure to bookmark this page, and check back often, so you’ll have the most updated information.

Is La Brea Returning?

NBC granted La Brea an early renewal in January 2023, though details needed to be clarified if this would be the final season.

The series began filming in March 2023 in Australia and Los Angeles to prepare episodes ahead of the strike.

La Brea Season 3 Storylines

Since La Brea Season 2 ended with so many cliffhangers, we can predict that La Brea Season 3 will address some of these arcs. Showrunner David Appelbaum teased that a massive part of Season 3 will focus on finding Eve.

Since time travel is such a central part of the series, where Eve ended up could play a big part in the storyline. We don’t know if she landed way in the past or the future, except when the portal opened, some dinosaurs landed in 10,000 BC.

The creatures could be significant in Season 3, especially with Veronica’s newly pregnant. She desperately craves civilization, but Lucas finally feels he made a difference at the clearing. Can their new family survive their differences?

There’s so much La Brea can do to flesh out other characters. Now that Levi isn’t in the tired love triangle, we could learn more about his military history and connection to that young girl.

The best storylines have always combined sci-fi adventures with interpersonal drama, so hopefully, they’ll continue to use Sam’s PTSD or Lucas’s emotional growth as they continue the fight home.

The Harrises only recently reunited, so there are so many emotional beats to cover as they grow as a family and rebuild their relationships. Hopefully, we’ll have time to see it on screen.

Who is part of the La Brea Season 3 Cast?

For now, all of the main cast is scheduled to return, except Michelle Vergara Moore (Ella), who died from poisonous yellow jackets in La Brea Season 2 Episode 12.

The remaining cast includes:

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Jack Martin as Josh Harris

Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israel

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

TVLine teased that Emily Wiseman will recur on the series. Let the speculation begin. While she looks similar to Natalie Zea's Eve, she is not a recast. Could she be Gavin’s long-lost sister or another relative of Eve’s?

When Will La Brea Season 3 Premiere?

La Brea Season 3 was initially planned as a midseason replacement, and since they have filmed some episodes already, they might be in better shape than other NBC scripted shows.

We don’t have an official premiere date nor know when the strikes may end, so plans may change.

How Many La Brea Season 3 Episodes Will There Be?

This is a tricky question.

NBC ordered six episodes for a shortened third season, partly because of the WGA Strike, since they wanted to get them done with it looming.

It’s unlikely that more will be added, but the creators were willing to adapt.

Is There a Trailer for La Brea Season 3?

Right now, we don't have a trailer, nor do we have any photos showing what's to come, but we will be on top of it and ready to update this page as soon as we have any information!

That’s all we have for now, but check back frequently as we update this page.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.