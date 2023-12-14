Fanatic Feed: The Traitors Season 2 Trailer, Curb Your Enthusiasm Shocker, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Peacock is headed back to the treacherous Scottish castle for another season of The Traitors.

The streaming service announced that the second season will debut Thursday, January 12, 2024.

As a new crop of celebrities enter the competition, there's one significant change.

Instead of releasing all of the episodes on day one, we're getting a weekly release, which is sure to up the tension considerably.

The series was a big success for Peacock, so it makes sense that the network would want that conversation for weeks on end.

We're getting three new episodes on the premiere date, followed by one a week through its season finale.

The cast includes:

- Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

- Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello (The Challenge)

- Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

- Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion)

- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

- Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

- Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge)

- John Bercow (FMR Speaker of the UK House of Commons)

- Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

- Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

- Marcus Jordan (Fashion Entrepreneur)

- Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

- Mercedes "MJ" Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

- Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

- Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race)

- Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

- Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine)

- Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

- Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

- Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

- Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge)

As if that isn't enough information, we also have the trailer below.

Netflix is ready to take viewers back to the hilarious world of Girls5Eva.

The streaming service has revealed the third season -- its first as a Netflix original -- will hit the air on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Six new episodes will be available on premiere date, but the show's future beyond that is up in the air.

The comedy-drama spent two seasons as a Peacock original before it was announced the show would be headed to Netflix.

"The members of the late '90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it's time for the next logical step: a comeback tour," the logline for Season 3 teases.

"With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top.

"In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire's birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want "the big time" again.

"Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?"

Girls5eva stars Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles (Dawn); Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry (Wickie); Emmy® Award-winning Saturday Night Live mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell (Gloria); and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps (Summer).

Over in the world of Apple TV+, the streaming service has narrowed down another 2024 premiere.

Manhunt, the seven-part true crime limited series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones, Outlander), and created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (Fargo, The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Emmy nominee Carl Franklin (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, One False Move, Devil in a Blue Dress) directed the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series.

Manhunt is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15, 2024, and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19, 2024.

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best-known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle (Tetris, The Plot Against America), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Damian O'Hare (Hatfields & McCoys), Glenn Morshower (The Resident), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Matt Walsh (Veep), and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).

Over in the world of HBO, we have some news to report about Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The highly-anticipated 12th season of the award-winning drama will premiere Sunday, February 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT... but there's a catch.

The series will end with its upcoming season, with the series finale set for April 7.

There has been speculation in recent months that the show was reaching its end, and now, we know it is.

"As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," Larry David said in a statement.

"And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell."

"Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.