Fanatic Feed: Zero Day Casting, Waddingham & Spencer Team Up, Buccaneers Renewal & More!

Today, Netflix released character descriptions along with some additional casting for their upcoming limited series, Zero Day.

Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?

And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

As previously announced, Robert De Niro leads the cast as George Mullen, a massively popular but complicated former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.

Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, and McKinley Belcher III have been added to the cast, along with Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivan.

Bassett will play President Mitchell, a brilliant and perceptive political tactician with an allegiance to Mullen.

Stevens will play Evan Green, a charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program. He becomes a thorn in Mullen’s side as his loudest critic and chief public antagonist.

Modine will play Richard Dreyer, a confident, colorful public figure who is an adept politician and Speaker of the House.

Belcher III will be Carl Lopez, a tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer, and the Zero Day Commission’s lead investigator.

Hoffman will play Monica Kidder, who is known both as a Silicon Valley billionaire with brilliant vision and a soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it.

Gregg will play Robert Lyndon, a corporate raider, provocateur, and billionaire who has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation.

Ivanir will be Natan, an intelligence operative and Mullen confidant from an era where intelligence still mattered.

Previously announced casting includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Clemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton, but their roles are unannounced at this time.

The six-episode limited series is created, written by and executive produced by Eric Newman for Grand Electric and Noah Oppenheimer, with fellow creator and executive producer and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt.

Jonathan Glickman is an executive producer, as is Lesli Linka Glatter, who will direct all six episodes.

On the heels of the celebrated season one finale, Apple TV+ announced the acclaimed drama, The Buccaneers, will be getting a second season.

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, the series stars Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George.

Emmy Award winner Christina Hendricks is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

The complete first season of The Buccaneers is now streaming on Apple TV+, and with a second season order, you can be assured the story as it unfolded will not end. How delightful!

Since its global premiere on November 8, The Buccaneers has been hailed as a “lavish period drama that feels fresh and modern, with a fast-paced, twisting narrative” that is a “decadent and delicious” “shot of adrenaline” and “a ton of fun to watch.”

As each new episode of The Buccaneers debuted, the series received continuous praise from critics and fans around the world.

“It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast,” said series creator Katherine Jakeways.

“We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

“The irreverence and wit of The Buccaneers charmed global audiences and we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

The logline gives more details on the story itself.

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets.

A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition.

Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

The ensemble cast also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

The Buccaneers is a music-driven series that blends 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint) and packed with songs from today’s top female performers.

You may not imagine a period piece that includes Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile, and more, but that’s what you get with The Buccaneers.

There is also original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder, and more, as well as series composers AVAWAVES.

If you’ve been watching, let us know in the comments!

Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered an eight-episode untitled series with Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham set to star and executive produce.

The series is created by executive producer Tessa Coates and set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series, based on an original pitch from Coates, follows two best friends, Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), who know everything about each other … well, almost everything. Judith has been living a double life that Debbie knows nothing about: she is a highly trained assassin.

When a hit goes horribly wrong, Judith and Debbie must go on the run together and work to repair their broken friendship -- all while being targeted by a mysterious enemy who wants them dead. And only together can they solve this layered mystery.

“I was in as soon as I heard Tessa’s stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream,” said Octavia Spencer.

“We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality.”

“I’m not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates’ hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream,” said Hannah Waddingham.

“To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon! It’s all just incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to get our collective teeth into it!”

“We were blown away by this one-of-a-kind comedy. Tessa’s pitch delivered it all—fantastically original characters, a great story, the amazing creative talents of Octavia and Hannah, and so much fun,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are over the moon to work with them all, plus the dream teams at Skydance, Double Dream, and Orit Entertainment.”

“The process of developing this series has been one of the most joyous of our careers, starting with the inimitable Tessa Coates,” said Matt Thunell, president, Skydance Television.

“Tessa’s voice and vision lured our incredible producers, Barbara and Andy Muschietti, who were instrumental in developing the project, as well as the dream casting of Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham,

“We are so proud to be making this show with Amazon; this team has created a series that will make audiences around the world laugh, cry, and cheer.”

We’ll add our own excitement to the that already listed above. It’s hard to imagine a better on-screen duo than Waddingham and Spencer, and we know they’re going to make the most of this crazy story!

Over on FX, it's time to say goodbye to one of the funniest comedies to hit the small screen.

Vulture is reporting that What We Do in the Shadows will wrap up with its sixth season, which is set to premiere in 2024.

The series has been a huge success for the cabler, securing awards love and critical acclaim.

WWDITS focused on a group of vampires who live together in Staten Island and try to blend in with their human neighbors.

