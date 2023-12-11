Neighbours Spoilers for the Week of 12-11-23: Could Chloe's Secret Lead to a Heartbreaking Storyline?

Nicolette will get Chloe's secret out of her.

I don't know why Nicolette needs to put her nose in her ex's business, but Neighbours spoilers for the week of 12-11-23 say that Chloe will confide in her.

Whatever the story is, it involves Chloe's visit to the hospital -- that can't be good, can it?

Chloe's mother died of Huntington's disease in one of the series' most emotional stories, second only to Sonya's death from ovarian cancer, and Chloe learned soon after that she has the disease as well.

Thus, many fans speculate that Chloe's health is deteriorating and that she's keeping it to herself so she won't burden Elly.

If so, this story will be depressing, especially right before Christmas. Neighbours is one of the best at tragic soap tropes, especially medical-related deaths.

Fay's death was hard to bear, and Sonya's was so realistic I had a hard time watching the scenes. Let's not go there again right before the holidays, please.

Since Chloe's only supposed to be on Neighbours for a short while, she may be here to get treatment and will return to Sydney or a medical facility.

But there's another, less heartbreaking possibility. Chloe and Elly may have been trying for a baby, and Chloe doesn't want to say anything until she's sure she's pregnant.

That would be such a happier, light-hearted story, in line with the first Christmas Neighbours has broadcast since 2018. (Most years, the series takes a hiatus at Christmastime but will air over the holidays in 2023.) In any event, Elly will return to Erinsborough, so Chloe will have a harder time keeping her secret. This story will be mixed into several other stories, including a Christmas fair at Lassiters where Paul plays Santa even though he's feeling decidedly Grinchy. Please scroll down to check out all eight Neighbours spoilers for the week of 12-11-23.

Chloe confides in Nicolette after Nicolette presses for answers.

I agreed with Chloe's assessment of Nicolette as "Ms. Detective." There's no real reason Nicolette needs to know anything.

But Nicolette is every bit Jane's daughter; once she gets something in her craw, she doesn't give up til she finds out what she wants to know, regardless of whether she has any right to it. (Maybe Summer should hire her as an investigative reporter!)

Once Nicolette has the info, what will she do with it? Chloe probably wants her to keep her mouth shut, but there are no guarantees.

Elly returns to Erinsborough!

Nicolette debates calling Elly as part of her quest to get in Chloe's business -- is that why Elly returns?

Or does she decide to show up because she's disappointed she missed the protest and doesn't want to miss anything else?

Either way, this development is exciting! Elly wasn't a fan favorite, but she's one of mine, and her love story with Chloe was one of the best examples of bisexual representation ever.

Paul has trouble getting in the Christmas spirit because David still avoids him.

Paul's miserable about the rift with David. He gets to spend time with the grandkids but not with his son, and it's killing him.

When Paul doesn't get what he wants, it usually leads to some ridiculous scheme that blows up in his face and makes everything worse. But this time, Paul's the one who gets roped into something.

Spoilers say that the Santa Lassiters expected at the fair cancels at the last minute, and Chloe insists Paul don the costume!

After Mackenzie comforts Byron, Haz jumps to the wrong conclusion.

Ugh. The lack of communication and jumping-to-conclusions tropes are my least two favorite aspects of romantic storylines.

Haz and Mackenzie aren't a couple, but this silly spoiler could lead to a friendship split for the sake of drama.

Mackenzie spends the night in Byron's room, offering him strictly platonic comfort after Reece breaks up with him long-distance, but Haz tears into her for taking advantage of his friend.

Jealous much, Haz?

Holly feels insecure in her relationship with Haz.

Haz chose to start a relationship with Holly, but is she his consolation prize?

Haz and Mackenzie's fight leads them to admit their true feelings for each other -- and Holly shows up at the worst possible moment.

Will she also get the wrong idea, or is she right to be worried that Haz will leave her for her best friend?

Terese and Jane team up, but can their friendship survive?

Although Jane agrees to Terese's idea to merge the school and retirement communities, that doesn't magically fix their friendship.

The two agreed they are badass women who would be a formidable team, but Jane still feels betrayed.

But will working together lead to forgiveness at last?

Remi is disgusted when she learns David's history.

This is one story I can do without.

It also seems out of character for Remi, especially since spoilers say she'll dig into David's history at the hospital to find out why he is no longer practicing medicine.

We just got through months of Cara's judgmentalism toward Wendy, with Remi telling her to cut it out. So why would Remi then do the same thing to David?

Terese feels insecure about her relationship with Nell now that Melanie's back.

Terese was the one who arranged for Melanie to move in across the street while she recovers, but she may soon regret that decision.

The situation triggers Terese's fear of being cheated on again, and she also feels she can't compete with Melanie's birthday gift for Nell.

Melanie and Toadie will also have mixed feelings about their supposedly dead relationship, which doesn't help.

Please let this end with Terese and Toadie staying together! Soaps always have people forgive the unforgivable and break the hearts of their current partners, and I'd like Neighbours to buck this trend.

