When Calls the Heart Season 11 Premiere Date: It's Coming Up FAST!!

We knew we wouldn't have to wait too long for When Calls the Heart Season 11, and we were right!

Hallmark announced today that the series we love so much is right around the corner.

In 2023, the Ride series premiere piggybacked off of the successful launch of The Way Home. This year? When Calls the Heart will capitalize on an audience eager for more Hallmark.

It’s news that will get the Hearties’ hearts racing! After an electrifying finale left fans and viewers stunned last October, Hallmark Channel announced today that Season 11 of their longest-running original series will make its return in a few months!

Coming off the exciting When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale, this season brings the promise of a new start, romance, community, and reunion.

Season 11 premieres on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 9/8c with a total of 12 episodes -- just as we expected.

The upcoming season finds schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton embarking on a fresh start – with new romance, new challenges, and new style. Well, not so much a new romance, but a reignited flame that was, apparently, tamped out too quickly.

Elizabeth and Mountie Nathan Grant navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles.

They grew closer during When Calls the Heart Season 10 despite her engagement to Lucas Bouchard, in part because they are both navigating parenthood as single parents.

We expect that as their romance grows, they'll be grounded in that shared experience, and their families will begin to blend, as well.

If you were worried about the fate of newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard after the shocking finale, you can trust he will be OK.

But he's got a tall order ahead as he must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future.

He'll be leading much more than Hope Valley, so we're interested to see how often he'll be on the canvas, and we can't help but wonder if his success as a governor in other parts of his jurisdiction could lead to a successful spinoff idea. Hey, we can dream!

And what is When Calls the Heart without some sort of mysterious throughline? It's nothing at all! But fear not because retired Mountie Bill Avery and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter team up to unravel a mystery, putting their entire community at risk.

That also suggests that Lucas cannot solve all of the town's problems, even with his increased power and responsibility. The Hope Valley residents must continue fighting for their right to survive as modern society and big business encroach.

This season explores renewal, redemption, and, of course, romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920s.

“If there’s anything we can take away from the success of When Calls the Heart, it’s that these stories, these characters, and essentially their lives, is that they resonate, and they matter deeply to so many of our viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming.

“Eleven seasons is a celebration of the kind of heartwarming content that we strive to bring to the fans every year.”

When Calls the Heart, the longest-running Hallmark Channel original series proves viewers always want more of Hope Valley: Season 10 concluded on a ratings-high note.

It secured Hallmark Channel’s title as the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network on weekends throughout its 12-week run among key demographics.

Dovetailing the top network rank, Season 10 delivered the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every Sunday among Women 18+.

What’s more, the finale episode was crowned the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program on Sunday and of the week among key demos, as well as the most-watched episode of the season.

“Time has flown by since the end of Season 10, and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of Season 11 of When Calls the Heart, said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer.

“It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far, and that is a true testament to our viewers.

"I’m beyond proud and grateful to our hardworking crew, writers, producers, cast, and Hallmark Channel for their vision and support.

"I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us! Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!”

There's no doubt that When Calls the Heart has seen more than one divisive season over the past several years, so will you be tuning in for more Hope Valley drama? Follow along with our When Calls the Heart Season 11 Everything We Know post for all the latest news.

What's a story not mentioned here that you'd like to see explored when the season begins?

As always, we want to hear from you, so please drop your thoughts below.

We're months away from a Hope Valley return, and we want to get the conversation started right away!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.