When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 3 Review: Steps Forward

Lucas's return to Hope Valley caused quite a reaction.

Many things changed, but Lucas still liked to surprise others and cause a splash, and on When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 3, his return rattled several locals, including Nathan and Elizabeth, who had gotten used to their new normal.

Meanwhile, Bill was determined to prove that Montague was involved with Lucas's attack, but someone else nearby also seemed sketchy.

It is obvious that Nathan and Elizabeth still care about each other, but it gets tedious that Lucas makes another announcement every time their relationship moves forward.

It'll become tiresome if Lucas's other role is the thorn in their blossoming relationship.

Rosemary and Lee insinuated that Lucas still had feelings for Elizabeth, while others seemed to think Nathan was the one to root for. Technically, Elizabeth doesn't need a love interest.

There isn't anything wrong with her being friends with both men and focusing on finding herself, but since she's the lead, many viewers watch for her to find happiness. If it's her time to find happiness with Nathan, they both need to admit what they want, regardless of Lucas.

Lucas was the episode's main topic, but it wasn't as entertaining as promised. While seeing Bill and Rosemary work together would have been entertaining, Bill did most of the work independently.

Initially, he didn't give Rosemary enough credit since, as an investigative journalist, she knew his whereabouts and who he suspected.

Rosemary cared about setting the facts straight and wanted to interview Montague.

Bill: There’s a reason I haven’t reached out to him. If I tip my hand, he’ll know that I’m involved, and he’ll clam up.

Rosemary: Which is why it’s the perfect cover if I’m the one to call him.

Rosemary tried to use her journalism skills to discern if Montague was near the scene of the crime, but he wasn't playing that game.

Rosemary: Sorry, bad connection. What was your reaction when you heard the governor had been shot?

Montague: My reaction would not be fit for print.

Bill seemed convinced that Montague was the mastermind of this attack, even when the evidence proved otherwise.

It was getting more difficult to decide who shot Lucas and who drove the getaway car. There was definitely an accomplice with something to hide.

While Bill and Rosemary were hyper-focused on Montague, there was another suspect they didn't even consider -- Edwin. He was the one who shut down the investigation when Bill and Nathan wanted to add extra security.

Edwin seemed connected to Montague as well since Montague offered a bid for the resort, claiming he heard about it from Rosemary. I suspect the two men are in cahoots.

There has to be a reason Edwin never told Lucas that Benson Hills owns the property on which the resort will be built. Maybe Edwin was hoping to make a profit.

I'm unsure of all of his motives yet, but hopefully, someone gets suspicious of him, too.

Mike and Mei have been the couple to watch and root for during When Calls the Heart Season 11, though that synopsis made it sound like their milestone was more significant than a five-month anniversary.

These two are so adorable yet awkwardly charming. How have they been dating for five months and not officially kissing yet?

It was disappointing and amusing that they tried so hard to plan a romantic date, yet they interrupted again.

Mike and Mei have become so interwoven into the community that they can't even escape anymore. If they are going to be the couple that gets married this season, they need some alone time, and the viewers need to see more of their romance on-screen.

Elizabeth showed that she was the type of teacher Toby needed when he struggled in math. Nowadays, some teachers may offer some assistance, but they still insist on the grade standing.

Elizabeth did the "gold standard" of teaching. She cared enough to get to the root of the issue. I'm unsure if they diagnosed learning disabilities back then, but she was willing to use different teaching methods with Toby until they found one that worked.

Sometimes, that's all a kid needs so he doesn't feel stupid or like it's his fault.

She even agreed to all the children missing school for Lucas's photo shoot, mainly because Toby needed a break from school.

I wish they had focused more on the women developing the daycare and the relationship between Faith and Lilly. Both Elizabeth and Rosemary work and there have to be other parents, too.

It would have been entertaining to see them develop the daycare center like Elizabeth and the children helped transform the library in When Calls the Heart Season 6.

Seeing these little beats is what's missing this season. I don't want to be told about to daycare center. I want to see the fun in action.

If Lilly is going to stay there, her story needs more attention. She's a little girl who feels displaced. She saw the other children have aunts, and she doesn't understand why she doesn't have any.

Lilly: I don’t have an auntie.

Faith: You have me. I could be your auntie. Would you like to call me Auntie Faith?

So far, When Calls the Heart Season 11 lacks the magic of the previous seasons. It's become too concerned with politics. While Lucas needed a story, and viewers wanted to see his political career, it's overpowered this season.

Hope Valley is about small-town life. That's part of the magic of the show. The best parts of "Steps Forward" are the scenes with Mike and Mei or the scenes with the children.

They are the future of Hope Valley and the series.

What were your thoughts, Hearties? Are you enjoying the focus on Lucas's career? Do you think Edwin is shady?

What stories would you like to see this season?

