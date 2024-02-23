All American Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, & Everything We Know

The Superbowl may be over, but All American is returning soon to satisfy your college football cravings.

It’s been almost a year since we last saw Spencer James and the Baker twins, and their lives were forever altered when Billy Baker died and Taye Diggs left the series.

While the characters may continue to grieve Billy, they will also feature individual arcs on their journeys.

Read on for everything we know about All American Season 6, and keep this page bookmarked as we update it.

All American Renewal Status

All American received an early renewal back in January 2023 despite the changes at The CW.

All American Season 5 was the network’s #1 show in the demo, with a week of delayed viewing factored in. The CW stated it had the largest cross-platform audience on the network, partly because of the storylines.

How Did All American Season 5 End?

All American Season 5 Episode 20 ended on a major cliffhanger, with one central character’s life in balance. While Coop concluded that she wanted Patience back, psycho Miko stalked and stabbed Patience.

That probably was a plot point before they knew how many cast members were returning in All American Season 6.

Spencer and Olivia finally stopped dancing around each other and admitted they were still in love with each other minutes before she left for London for three months.

Both Asher and Jordan had commitment issues with their girlfriends. Jayme found an engagement ring and thought Asher was going to propose. This sent her into a breakdown, and Asher grew more nervous when his dad arrived unexpectedly.

Surprisingly, the ring was Jordan’s, and he proposed to Layla. While they were young, she’d been there beside him through his darkest days, and Jordan craved stability.

Who Is in the All American Season 6 Cast?

We’re not expecting any significant changes to All American’s cast. There is no series without Daniel Ezra as Spencer James.

Since Taye Digs left the series during All American Season 5, we’re uncertain if he’ll appear. The actor stated he’d be willing to appear in flashback sequences if the storyline necessitated it.

Main All American Cast Members

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, the main protagonist of the series. He’s currently Golden Angeles University’s starting wide receiver.

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, the older Baker twin who stood strong when Billy died. He and Spencer often fight like brothers.

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, the younger Baker twin and a recovering addict. She’s portrayed Spencer’s love interest for years.

Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, Spencer’s long-time best friend and singer.

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, who has known the Bakers for years and built her own record label.

Cody Christian as Asher Adams, another long-time friend of the vortex.

Miya Horcher as Jaymee, Asher’s girlfriend who is pregnant with his baby.

Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson Coop’s on-again, off-again love interest and a talented singer.

Monét Mazur as Laura Baker, the twins’ mother and a practicing lawyer who mentors Coop.

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, who encourages Spencer to follow his dreams.

Mustafa Speaks as Coach Kenny, the coach at Golden Angeles University.

What is the All American Season 6 Release Date?

It’s not an April Fool’s joke. All American Season 6 will premiere on Monday, April 1 at 8/7c.

We’re excited to have this show return and see what’s next.

What Storylines Will We See in All American Season 6?

The most pressing matter to deal with is Patience’s stabbing. Like Spencer and Olivia, Coop and Patience took a break to better themselves, and by the time Coop realized she still loved Patience, it was too late.

It will take time for Coop to process Patience getting hurt again. Patience getting pulled by a crazed fan may affect her career and make her even more gun-shy. That will mean more stress for Layla as she launches her new brand.

While Jordan is excited to celebrate their new engagement, Layla is preoccupied with her business and Patience as well as them.

Let’s discuss what everyone wants to know – Spencer and Olivia. They both have grown in their time apart, but they’ve grown as individuals, so it may take time for them to mesh as a couple again.

We don’t know when, but Asher and Jaymee’s baby is due soon. It could be a comedic Three Men and a Baby vibe with all of them living at the beach house. We can’t wait to see that.

Is There an All American Season 6 Trailer?

There is! The CW released a trailer during the winter WCA press tour, and the boys are still focused on restoring Billy’s legacy.

It looks like it’s returning to its roots and football. Hopefully, as Jordan and Spencer grieve Billy, they don’t backslide too much.

While it’s beautiful that the series focuses on male friendships, it also becomes tiresome watching them fight and reconcile as brothers, so hopefully, we will see more nuanced relationships.

The trailer teased lots of drama for our favorites, but you know who was missing – JJ.

What does that mean for the loveable goofball’s status? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Check out the trailer below:

How Many All American Season 6 Episodes Will There Be? Although All American was renewed for Season 6 early, we have been unable to ascertain the exact number of episodes. We would ordinarily assume that it would follow a similar schedule as previous seasons, but the season will be truncated due to the strikes. Right now, we're expecting 13 episodes, but if we get confirmation, we'll update you asap! Where Can I Watch All American Season 6? If you’re late to the party, you can binge the entire series on The CW app or Netflix. Do it fast since the premiere date will be here soon. All American Season 6 premieres on Monday, April 1 at 8/7c on The CW. What’s on your wish list for Season 6? Comment below.

