Good Trouble Season 5 Episode 18 Review: All These Engagements

When the nostalgia kicks in, that's when it hits the hardest that this series will be signing off permanently.

With an hour like Good Trouble Season 5 Episode 18, it gathers many beloved characters together for a happy event with classic Coterie feelings and delivers on some of The Fosters' nostalgia.

Not only did we have a happy, content, and beautifully in love Callie to content with and elicit all the "feels," but Stef, Lena, Jude, and Brandon's presence pulled at a girl's heartstrings.

Gosh, dammit, I really miss The Fosters!

I miss The Fosters and mourn the loss of family dramas of the same caliber that excelled at compelling storytelling and tapping into all the emotions that the human experience entails.

They don't make family dramas like that anymore. I certainly don't see too many of them on a roster anywhere.

Family dramas and even series with a strong family drama component feel like they're dying off, reaching their conclusions after fairly decent runs, with nothing to fill that space anymore.

My colleague, Jack Ori, lamented it in a wonderful Blue Bloods editorial.

Good Trouble, while unorthodox with its approach, also has all the elements of a family drama. And now that it's also concluding, where does that leave us?

One couldn't help but ponder these things while thoroughly enjoying Callie and Jamie's engagement party.

It was a fun and heartfelt hour, primarily focusing on Callie Adams-Foster and reminding us how far she's come as a young woman.

Much like Mariana, there are so many moments when it suddenly hits you. We've been privileged to see this character evolve from a closed-off, impulsive teen girl to this beautiful, grounded, inspiring, and lovable woman.

Again, it's rare that audiences get that opportunity anymore. Spending that much time with a character, a decade, and following their journey to adulthood like this is a privilege.

Even Callie's journey from Good Trouble Season 1 Episode 1 until now has been a moving one.

By the end of the hour, you held your hand to your heart and basked in the happiness that Callie had found and where she was.

She's healthy, happy, and prosperous. She's found her purpose in a job that she loves and has a supportive family that keeps her grounded.

And she has found genuine, true love with a man like Jamie, who accepts and loves her unconditionally and makes her feel safe.

I love that for her.

Maia Mitchell and Beau Mirchoff have such great chemistry that a girl got a bit misty-eyed during many of their scenes.

Most notably, Callie expressing how overwhelmed she was by Diane and stating she didn't want to feel needy by leaning on him, followed up with him affirming her in the most swoon-worthy way, was effortlessly the scene of the hour.

Callie: I just don't want to be needy.

Jamie: Callie, if there is one thing you will never be, it's needy. You are so independent sometimes I wish you needed me a bit more. Out of all my friends, you are by far my best friend. You're the one I want to hang out with the most. Permalink: Callie, if there is one thing you will never be, it's needy. You are so independent sometimes...

Permalink: Callie, if there is one thing you will never be, it's needy. You are so independent sometimes...

It was a testament to their love and how right they were for one another. And as someone who appreciates the relationship, it was a beautiful moment for them.

But as someone who appreciates Callie, from The Fosters until now, it was an emotional scene because we know how far this woman has come -- what it took for her to be in this place in her life, and your heart swells and eyes well with pride.

She's opened herself up to love and being loved and found that with Jamie. She's allowed herself to express her feelings openly and healthily without fear.

She's found her safe space among her tribe, from her adopted family to her coterie family, and she's found safety, stability, and happiness in her relationship with Jamie.

The stars have aligned for these two beautifully, and we're lucky enough to see and experience how it paid off for them.

Even as Callie faced issues with Diane, there was no real threat to her happiness and what she had with Jamie. It was merely another obstacle for her to overcome but an opportunity to showcase her growth.

She was gracious enough to go along with Diane for as long as possible. But the tension was building as Callie struggled to bottle up her feelings about the affair.

But all that tension between the ladies and Callie dealing with overhearing things about Jamie's previous fiancee, Heather, or not having any control at her party culminated with this lovely moment between her and Diane that felt well-earned and effective.

It's not that they won't have issues in the future, but Diane's ability to express the real reason she's terrified and Callie providing Diane with a promise that, with few words, felt rock solid and affirming is a pivotal turning point in how these two women move forward from here.

Diane will always be annoying in the way that family, especially in-laws, can sometimes be, but the two women clearing the air at that moment bodes well for the future and how they move forward from here.

Diane's fears were valid. She knows how much Jamie loves Callie and that he's reached that point where he'd put Callie first as he starts his own family.

She was genuinely afraid of the changes happening and that it could result in Jamie growing farther away from her and her husband as he started his own family and maybe even immersed himself in the Adams-Foster clan.

Diane: I want to clarify something, Callie. I do like you. I'm just scared, I guess of losing my son. Sons tend to gravitate more towards their wives' families, and it's clear that you're not a big fan of mine, so I'm just worried that your feelings towards me are going to pull Jamie in further away.

Callie: You raised Jamie to be such an amazing man. I respect you for that. I would never ever try to spoil his relationship with you or take him away. I promise. Permalink: You raised Jamie to be such an amazing man. I respect you for that. I would never ever try to...

Permalink: You raised Jamie to be such an amazing man. I respect you for that. I would never ever try to...

And who can blame him? Between the Adams-Foster clan and the Coterie crew, you hit the jackpot with acquiring a new family.

Diane's honesty and vulnerability in that moment was the breaking down of a necessary wall, and now that she's done that, the two women could be closer than ever. It could also change how Diane interacts with the others as well.

There were so many sweet familial moments sprinkled in throughout the hour.

The siblings discussing Mariana Adams Foster's love triangle was amusing, and Brandon and Jude doing their brotherly thing of interrogating Joaquin Perez to get a feel for him was entertaining.

They liked him, though. And it doesn't make Mariana's feelings about both men any clearer.

Even Callie seeking Brandon's advice about dealing with Diane was amusing. And we learned through that quick exchange that he and his wife partly live outside the country because of her.

Unsurprisingly, there was a Noah Centineo cameo, but we learned that he and Emma are doing well together and regret they couldn't make it.

However, shockingly, we got a Sophia sighting as she appeared via Facetime and learned that she was in graduate school. They even cracked a few jokes about Bailee Madison's uncanny physical similarities to Maia Mitchell.

The Sophia cameo was a genuine shock but a delightful nod to The Fosters lore.

And, of course, like Mariana, we had been wondering when Callie would officially proclaim her sister as Maid of Honor, and it didn't disappoint.

She presented her with that beautiful bracelet that cements just how close they are with each other, the true soul mates of both series.

And the precious Pretty Woman callback with snapping shut the jewelry box made me smile from ear to ear.

Callie's wedding will be a beautiful and emotional affair, and ironically, seeing the love between the two sisters will make it so almost as much as Callie and Jamie themselves.

But the hour definitely gave Jallie fans so many moments to swoon and squeal over.

The two of them dancing together was a sweet moment as well. I wish nothing but the best for this couple.

And on that note, we must get into the Mariana of it all.

Mariana: How do you know so much about so many different things?

Evan: When I was a kid, well, I didn't have many friends, so I used to read my grandfather's Encyclopedia Brittanicas. I guess that makes me sound like a huge nerd. Permalink: When I was a kid, well, I didn't have many friends, so I used to read my grandfather's...

Permalink: When I was a kid, well, I didn't have many friends, so I used to read my grandfather's...

The Eviana crumbs they've given us have been delightful, with so much space between them.

If Good Trouble didn't prove anything else, it was how easily the Eviana pairing can still have a hold on some of us. They have embodied all of the romantic tropes with this pairing, and sometimes, it's too good to pass up.

When we saw Mariana dolled up at work, presumably changing there so she could head to the party rather than stop at home, you knew Evan would accompany her.

Sometimes, it's frustrating that Mariana immediately blurts out something about Evan he hasn't rediscovered about himself yet.

Understandably, the idea is that she knows him well, presently, better than he even knows himself, and it's something that only makes him fall deeper in love with her.

But it can occasionally be upsetting for someone in Evan's predicament when he's facing someone telling him who and what he is before he can figure things out.

But alas, Mariana's generous offer kept the poor guy from eating ramen alone. Without him tagging along, we wouldn't have gotten hit almost as aggressively as Evan with those Eviana flashbacks.

Mariana is the person who triggers parts of his memory, and the romantic in me swoons over that. She's his person. And despite everything he and they have gone through, that hasn't changed.

Sometimes, people are fated to be in your life, and you're inextricably tied to them no matter what. And that's what Evan and Mariana are to each other.

There's no getting around that.

And anyone in their orbit can see and even feel their connection. It's no wonder Joaquin doesn't want to get involved with Mariana until he's confident that she's moved past things with Evan.

He visibly had a tough time seeing Mariana with Evan, but he pushed past his discomfort and handled it like a trooper.

The great thing about this love triangle is that the chemistry is there with both guys; they're both genuinely great men. She can't do wrong picking either of them.

But it's still hard not to root for Mariana and Evan when they share special moments together. Their dance was so special, and T.J. Linnard does some great facial work when Evan is overwhelmed with all of these intimate memories of his time with Mariana.

They left us hanging again with that scene and him fleeing, but it hurts so good.

And then we edged right back into the Silas saga.

Joaquin Perez and Mariana meet up with Adam and finally have the break they need to take Silas down.

Now that Adam has had some time and space to mourn, he realizes that Silas probably did have something to do with his mother's death.

And now he wants revenge. With nothing else to lose, he's also eager to take his former boss down, and that'll be through sharing where Madison's body is.

It's heartbreaking to have official confirmation that the girl is dead, but it's crucial that her parents have real closure, and Silas needs to go to prison for good after all his despicable actions.

I'm ready to tell you where Madison's body is buried. Adam Permalink: I'm ready to tell you where Madison's body is buried.

Permalink: I'm ready to tell you where Madison's body is buried.

After such a strong, nostalgic, heartfelt, and humorous hour, they dragged us back into that plot again, but at least with this bombshell, a conclusion is imminent.

Champagne and Coterie Chit-Chat:

The running joke of Jay mixing up Callie and Kellie, leading to serious confusion, was funny. Jay is sweet, and I enjoyed him in the Coterie atmosphere.

Sometimes, I can't decide if Alice and Sumi are great as girlfriends or better off as friends. They'll potentially be wives sometime in the future, so it's good for them.

I was incredibly proud of Malika Williams for recognizing why she was so afraid to confront Isaac and then doing it anyway. It's what is best for both of them. With proper help, Isaac will be okay, and she won't have to lose that relationship that is so important to her.

Did anyone else forget that Callie was helping Luca out with his immigration situation? Callie's warning about being careful who he confides in is foreshadowing, no?

It's good that Luca told Riley about his past, as they can pursue their relationship in good standing. They seem happy together, or were, at least.

I felt bad for Mabel, especially with the chef rubbing it in. But she definitely knew what she was doing, letting Riley know that Luca confided in her first. Rawr!

Teri Polo and Sherri Saum have shown off their comedic chops more on Good Trouble than on The Fosters, and I always love every second of it. Their zoned-out faces and attempts to escape Elaine were hilarious.

Jay: I am here with Gael. As his date.

Kelly: Oh, he introduced you as his studio tenant. I never know which way the gay is blowing with him. Permalink: Oh, he introduced you as his studio tenant. I never know which way the gay is blowing with him.

Permalink: Oh, he introduced you as his studio tenant. I never know which way the gay is blowing with him.

Elaine was funny, and I also adored her sweet moment dancing with Joaquin. Mary Anne McGarry was a gem in what may be one of her last roles. May she rest peacefully.

Over to you, Good Trouble Fanatics.

We're almost at the finish line for this series, so what do you hope to see wrapped up? Did you get The Fosters nostalgia? What are your thoughts on Adam dropping that Madison bombshell? Discuss it all below!

Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Freeform. You can stream it the following day on Hulu.

