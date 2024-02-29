Scott Spedman Joins Yvonne Strahovski in Teacup: What Does It Mean For Grey's Anatomy?

Scott Speedman has won over Grey's Anatomy fans with his performance as Dr. Nick Marsh.

But he might soon be facing much gorier medical emergencies in a new and very different role.

Variety reported today that Speedman has been cast in a lead role on the upcoming Peacock horror series Teacup.

The show is based on a beloved novel by Robert McCammon that's not for the faint of heart.

While the book takes place in Texas, the series follows “a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.”

Speedman will be playing the role of James Chenoweth, alongside Yvonne Strahovski, who will star as his wife, Maggie Chenoweth.

Teacup comes courtesy of Atomic Monsters, the production company founded by James Wan, the director responsible for the Saw and Conjuring franchises.

So yeah, squeamish Grey's fans might want to skip this one.

But if you like your horror served up with plenty of graphic "WTF?!" moments, this show might be right up your alley!

Speedman is no stranger to the world of horror, having previously appeared in the Underworld franchise, as well as in films like The Strangers and Crimes of the Future.

Little is known about the series thus far, but the book takes place over 24 hours in a small town troubled by gang violence and racial unrest.

The situation deteriorates further when a Predator-like interplanetary hitman shows up on the scene.

Needless to say, we don't see this kind of Twilight Zone-y premise every day.

McCammon's novel has a sizable cult following, so this show might benefit from a built-in audience.

Of course, cult followings tend to come with very high expectations, so the pressure is on.

And then there are the devotees of Speedman, who has had a large following of his own ever since his days on Felicity.

(For our younger readers, that was a series produced by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves for the now-defunct WB network. It introduced a young Keri Russell to the world!)

Of course, some Speedfans are worried that the Canadian heartthrob will abandon Grey's for his new role, but we doubt that that'll be an issue.

Teacup will likely have a much smaller episode order than Grey's, which should enable Speedman to fit both series into his schedule.

Speedman's onscreen wife, Strahovski, is also a familiar face to TV lovers thanks to her work on Dexter, 24: Live Another Day, and The Handmaid's Tale.

She's somewhat less of a surprising choice for this project, as she's a veteran of violent thrillers.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.