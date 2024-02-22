Shrinking Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

Get your therapist on the phone: Shrinking is heading back for Season 2.

It's been a painful wait after a cliffhanger finale, and we can't wait to find out what comes next.

Shrinking Season 1 gave us laughter, tears, and a little bit of murder (attempted, at least). Will Season 2 resolve the cliffhangers and somehow manage to top a stellar first year?

With all the heart from Bill Lawrence's Ted Lasso mixed with the often dark, always hilarious talent from Brett Goldstein, Shrinking is everything we could ask for in a series.

This upcoming sophomore season is getting closer, so let's get up to speed.

Who is Returning to the Shrinking Season 2 Cast?

We're hoping to see just about everyone from Shrinking Season 1 when the show returns, but so far, only a handful of actors are confirmed to be in the new season.

Jason Segel will reprise his role as Jimmy Laird, the lovable goofball widower who is doing his best to navigate life as a single father with a bereaved daughter -- on top of his demanding career.

Harrison Ford is also promised to return as Paul, whose relationship with his daughter could be a point of interest for new episodes.

Jessica Williams will be back to play Gaby, the extremely hydrated friend and coworker-turned-hookup.

Christa Miller (Liz), Michael Urie (Brian), and Lukita Maxwell (Alice) are all expected to return.

Our money is on Heidi Gardner coming back as well since her character, Grace, finished off last season by throwing her boyfriend off a cliff.

A literal cliffhanger, if you will.

Has a Trailer for Shrinking Season 2 Been Released?

At present, the showrunners are choosing to keep us waiting on a trailer, but we're really hoping to see one soon.

We're looking forward to a sneak peek.

We also can't wait to see if there are any hints about what's to come.

We'll update you once the trailer drops. In the meantime, we're busy binging Shrinking Season 1 all over again to make sure we didn't miss anything.

What is the Release Date for Shrinking Season 2?

Like most of us, you're probably looking for the answer to the million-dollar question: when can we expect to see the Shrinking Season 2 premiere?

As of now, the release date hasn't been released. But we're speculating that we'll be able to tune in by late fall.

Filming has resumed after being held up a bit by last year's industry strikes, and with everything that goes into production, it'll definitely take some time to get the new episodes in front of us.

Patience might not be our strong suit, but we have a feeling that good things await us when Shrinking Season 2 finally graces our screens.

Has Shrinking Been Renewed?

No one wants to say goodbye to their favorite shows, and we're not ready to bid farewell to Jimmy, Gaby, and Paul or any of the other characters we've grown to love.

Luckily for us, it looks like we don't have to -- at least not yet.

While it doesn't look like Shrinking Season 3 has been officially green-lit like its second season, the show's creators have confirmed their plans for the show to end after its third installment.

That's not the best news.

But as long as we don't have to say goodbye anytime soon, we'll take it.

What is the Plot for Shrinking Season 2?

The show's creators are great at keeping things hush-hush, but we have some theories about what we can expect for the next season of Shrinking.

First, throughout Shrinking Season 1, Jimmy works hard to repair his relationship with his daughter, Alice. The two of them are still grieving, affecting their connection.

Shrinking Season 2 will most likely focus on growth there for both characters, hopefully bringing them closer together. Also, we expect the "situationship" between Gaby and Jimmy to be addressed.

Paul's illness hadn't gotten out of control yet as of the season finale, but chances are that it's just a matter of time before things get worse for him.

Hopefully, we'll get to see his daughter, Meg (Lily Rabe), become a strong presence in Paul's life before it's too late. Of course, that means he'll have to tell her about the Parkinson's first.

Since one of his patients committed what appears to have been murder, it's a good bet that Jimmy will have a lot to deal with at work.

The show has already dealt with some fairly dark subject matters, so we don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that things might get worse for Jimmy as a result of Grace's actions.

How Many Episodes Will Shrinking Season 2 Have?

While the series is confirmed for a second season, there hasn't been an update as to how many episodes will comprise the sophomore outing.

As Shrinking Season 1 had 10 episodes, we expect the number for the second to be the same or pretty close to the first.

While we wait for Shrinking Season 2 to return, you can check out the last season on Apple TV+ to make sure you're caught up in time.

As your therapist might say, patience is a virtue. All we can do is hope that production runs smoothly and quickly so we're not left on the hook for too long.

Make sure to bookmark this page and check back periodically!

We'll update it as soon as we hear more about what to expect from Shrinking Season 2.

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.