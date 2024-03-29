Bridgerton Season 3: Why We Can't Wait for Penelope & Colin's Love Story

The Bridgerton Season 3 drop on Netflix is just over a month away, and we're super excited about Penelope and Colin's love story.

Bridgerton Season 3 strays from the book series a little bit, as the third book follows Benedict Bridgerton's love story rather than Colin's, but Bridgerton Season 2's ending is the perfect lead-up to Polin taking over.

After all, we know that Colin said some unkind things about Penelope, and she heard it all -- and it sounds like she may not be ready to make amends.

That's a big part of what excites us for Bridgerton Season 3 to finally air.

We can't wait for Penelope to give Colin a piece of her mind, unbottling the romantic tension simmering between them.

What Can We Expect of Penelope and Colin's Love Story in Bridgerton Season 3?

Can you think of anything we'd like to see more than Penelope spreading her wings as she foregoes the wishes of her mother and begins to style herself a bit more ladylike?

There's a significant transformation ahead for Penelope, which has been showcased in the available teasers. Although she seems content to be a spinster, we know that's not in the cards for her.

Penelope has a bit of money sacked away from her Lady Whistledown papers. Does she have plans for her money, or is she simply planning to hold onto it as a safe last resort?

This story is by no means just about Penelope.

Colin returns after spending some time gallivanting around Europe, but he doesn't understand why his best friend is so upset with him.

Of course, he doesn't realize at first that Penelope heard him say he would never court her. His cluelessness won't last forever, as our daring young heroine will make a point to confront him about those wayward words.

Colin has been a background character for the last two seasons of Bridgerton, so seeing him come to the forefront allows us to learn more about his character.

We know he loves to eat and travel and enjoys giving his brothers and sisters somewhat of a hard time, all in jest. But it's what we don't know about him that will bring a romance with Penelope alive.

Bridgerton takes liberties when it comes to following the books, so Romancing Mister Bridgerton remains a bit of a mystery.

The odds are good that Penelope will decide to pursue Colin rather than be a spinster. Now, she doesn't need a makeover and glow-up to catch a man, but her concerted efforts in the area could tied to wooing Colin.

Then again, she may just be ready to emerge as the swan she knows she can be.

If you haven't read the books, you may like to know there are some very steamy scenes that may come to life, including a delightful carriage scene and one before a mirror that is sure to spice things up a bit on Bridgeton.

Bridgerton Season 3 ties in many romantic tropes: Friends to lovers, slow-burn romance, friends to enemies to lovers, and more. We have faith that those within the Shondaverse will bring them all together beautifully.

Most excitingly, Penelope finds love. Penelope deserves to find someone who loves her as much as she loves them, and Colin is the perfect match for her.

Colin is a perfect match if not a perfect person. But Penelope has her own secrets to hide.

Penelope is a wallflower, beautiful inside and out, with a big heart for her friends and her family. Still, she isn't afraid to look out for herself, either. She can survive without a man, sure, but this is Bridgerton. She deserves romance, too!

Romance is alive on Bridgerton!

Colin may need to clean up his act, though. He has a lot to apologize for after saying that he would never court Penelope. How dare he!? That's not something Penelope should be willing to forgive easily.

Despite it all, we're hopeful that Colin will make amends with Penelope, and the pair will have a gorgeous romance bloom between them.

But why do we think they're a perfect match? Let's discuss.

They're both younger siblings, and they both have different experiences that make them unique. Penelope is a writer with her own secret career, and Colin is well-traveled and loves a good meal. Together, they can help each other's dreams come true.

Colin will have a beautiful and intelligent wife in Penelope, and Penelope will see her childhood friend and crush in a whole new light, the way she always wanted to see him.

Plus, it would get Penelope out of her mother's house and away from her mother's control, which is a positive all around. We can finally see Penelope bloom into the beautiful flower that she is and continue to blossom and thrive away from her overbearing mother.

As their romance begins, their friends will also be engaging in storylines, and we expect those experiences will touch Penelope and Colin, as well.

Polin, Kanthony, Steamy Scenes, and More Head to Bridgerton Season 3

Kate and Anthony's marriage, now that they are Viscount and Viscountess, will also be on display.

The third season also promises a conclusion we anxiously await: how Penelope and Eloise will make amends after their falling out in Bridgerton Season 2.

In addition to mending their torn relationship, there's romantic potential for Eloise as well, though it doesn't seem that it will be an approved match at this time.

Eloise's exploratory nature could get her into some trouble, but it could work out well for her in the end.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing Daphne and the Duke in Bridgerton Season 3, but for those who need their fix of that story, Bridgerton Season 1 is still available to stream on Netflix. We're not above revisiting our favorite seasons, especially in anticipation of a new one!

Not only are we excited for Polin, Kanthony, steamy scenes, and more Eloise, but we are eager to see more of Lady Danbury's relationship with Queen Charlotte, especially after watching Queen Charlotte.

The spinoff shed new light on the older ladies of the 'Ton, including Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte, Lady Featherington, and Lady Violet Bridgerton. We'd love to catch up with them when we're not too embroiled in Polin's sure-to-be-passionate affair.

If Queen Charlotte's family appears as they seek to bring about an heir to the throne, it could make for an interesting side story during Season 3.

Regardless of what happens, we can't wait for the first half of Bridgerton Season 3 to drop on May 16.

Will you be tuning in to the romance drama this season? Let us know in the comments below why you're excited to see Bridgerton Season 3.

