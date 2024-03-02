The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know

The Terminal List isn't over yet, and we're getting a prequel series to the Prime Video thriller.

Buckle up because this video series takes us way back -- okay, maybe not way back, but it does take us back a few years before the plot of The Terminal List.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

How did The Terminal List Season 1 end?

The end of The Terminal List Season 1 offered a plot twist, a sad death, and left out some important information seen in Jack Carr's novel of the same name.

As it turns out, James Reece's best friend, Ben Edwards, is at the center of the conspiracy that Reece is determined to dismantle, and therefore, Edwards' name is added to Reece's list of people to be killed.

Reece learns that Edwards was involved with the CIA cover-up as Edwards tells him he thought it would be better if the Navy SEALs died on the ground rather than in hospital beds from their brain tumors.

However, Edwards admits that he did not have anything to do with the plot to kill Reece's family, and that's why he joined forces with Reece to begin with.

Unfortunately, Edwards is killed off, and Reece is on the move, away from the United States, where he is now a wanted criminal.

Reece's destination is Mozambique, the alleged setting for The Terminal List Season 2 and Carr's second novel in the series, True Believer.

However, something happens in the novel that doesn't happen at the end of The Terminal List Season 1: Reece receives a phone call telling him that his tumor is operable.

We're assuming this has been left out to build the opening of Season 2, although this has not been confirmed at this time.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Cast

The cast for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf sees a few returning faces from the original series.

Chris Pratt will be back as James Reece, Jared Shaw will return as Ernest "Boozer" Vickers, and naturally, Taylor Kitsch will be back as the new star, Ben Edwards.

We also know that The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper will be starring in the show, along with recurring guest stars Liam Hemsworth and Dar Salim.

Hemsworth will star as Jules Landry, "a self-obsessed CIA contractor who hides a dangerously volatile personality beneath his muscled veneer."

Salim takes on the role of Mohammed "Mo" Farooq, "an Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) officer formerly trained in the CIA Scorpions program."

"Mo was raised in a world of dictatorship and war. His mission is to strengthen his country and defend it against enemies without and within."

These characters sound like they'll fit right into The Terminal List universe.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Plot

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf takes place five years before the events of The Terminal List Season 1 and sees a villain turned protagonist as the story follows Ben Edwards.

Little information has been released about the plot, and there isn't a book to follow for the plot, but we can assume that the plot will follow Edwards and his work with the CIA cover-ups.

Variety reports that the series is "an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards's journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it."

The series is co-created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio. They both serve as executive producers on Dark Wolf, with DiGilio showrunning the prequel as well.

Kitsch will also executive produce along with Pratt executive producing via Indivisible Productions. Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick are executive producers through Hill District Media.

Additional executive producers include Frederick E. O. Toye, who is also directing the pilot, former Army Ranger Max Adams, and Former SEAL Shaw, who also serve as writers for the series.

How Many Episodes Will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Have?

The Terminal List: Season 1 had eight episodes, and while there is no official count on the number of episodes for Dark Wolf, we're assuming it will have eight episodes as well.

Eight seems to be the magic number when it comes to series episode counts, so it seems safe to say that Dark Wolf will likely have eight episodes.

Is there a trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf?

Right now, all we know is the basic plot of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and the announced cast members.

There is no official trailer, but The Terminal List Season 1 is still streaming on Prime Video for those who want to rewatch the series before jumping into the prequel series.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Release Date

At this time, there is no set release date for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

It's hard to tell whether Dark Wolf or The Terminal List Season 2 will premiere first, as both are in the works, and both are being done rather quietly.

Although there is no set release date, we're anticipating seeing more from The Terminal List either by the end of this year or next year.

We still have some time to wait, but that gives us plenty of time for a thriller rewatch.

