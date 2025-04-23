Some may not remember it, but the Shonda Rhimes Era of television was a beautiful time.

Before One Chicago and FBI (well, Rest in Pieces), the person who dominated an entire three-hour block of television was none other than the queen of drama and procurer of ALL the feels, Ms. Shonda Rhimes.

We lament appointment TV all the time, as it’s something we rarely see these days, but no one had an entire demographic of people in a proverbial chokehold quite like Shonda Rhimes on a Thursday night.

(Courtesy of ABC)

Seriously, there were weekly watch parties for Scandal. And Grey’s Anatomy? It was the exact type of series you gossiped about the next day.

Don’t get me started on How to Get Away with Murder, and how scandalous it was, as well as how often many of us would find ourselves reciting lines like we had the script in hand.

Ahem, but I’m going on another tangent. This isn’t about how desperately broadcast needs the next Shonda Rhimes. Besides, I already spoke at length about that.

No, this is about how desperately we need Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn in a new project together.

Can they quit playing with our hearts and do something? I will spontaneously combust over all that wasted chemistry any time they sporadically cross my timeline in some fashion or another and tease their deep friendship and connection.

(Courtesy of ABC)

They know what they’re doing when they rile up their fans, and it’s maddening. But I cannot think of a better time for these two to reunite on screen with an actual script than now.

During election season, there was a bit of a Scandal Renaissance. One of the few bright spots of that contemptible time was seeing most of the Scandal cast come together to hit the campaign trail together.

Yes, the cast of one of the juiciest political dramas of all time climbed onto a bus together to advocate for democracy and encourage people to vote.

It was such a genuine blast to see everyone together in this way for one of the first times since the series ended, excusing, of course, the moments when the cast assembled to raise money for another cause.

(ABC/Adam Taylor)

Not only that, but Scandal debuted on Tubi, and suddenly, we saw a slew of new fans flocking to this series and enjoying it for the very first time, creating skits on TikTok, and sparking new conversations and debates about the show as if it were just on yesterday.

In fact, by the time Goldwyn and Washington reunited onstage during the DNC, it was a sight for sore eyes, and they had their entire fanbase chomping at the bit, watching the two together.

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have the type of lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry that you rarely see anymore. Their retro connection puts them on par with some of the greatest and timeless acting duos of all time.

I would literally watch them in anything together. ANYTHING.

(Courtesy of ABC)

After watching Washington and Goldwyn as Olivia Pope and Fitzgerald Grant on Scandal for eight seasons, and even how easily they got along offscreen, I fully expected them to be our answer to Katharine Hepburn & Spencer Tracy — the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers of primetime television, or something.

Am I romanticizing the idea of them too much? Perhaps.

But anyone obsessed over certain dynamic duos like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks or Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling knows how magical it is when a pairing can star in anything together, and their chemistry alone carries the films.

Since their first moments onscreen together as Pope and Grant, Washington and Goldwyn’s chemistry has sizzled. Not only did you buy into this forbidden romance between the two, but they even made you root for them against some near-impossible and incredibly outrageous odds.

I can safely say that even as someone who loved Olivia and Jake. Yes, you can boo and hiss at me in the comments about that, but variety is the spice of life, and you’ll rarely catch me against Scott Foley.

(Courtesy of ABC)

Despite that, the natural connection between Washington and Goldwyn — which bleeds onscreen into their characters’ romance — captivates you throughout most of Scandal.

This dramatic political thriller holds its own as just that. But it exceeded expectations by delivering the best there is to offer regarding romance and all the best tropes and conflicts.

This is mostly because Scandal’s leads are always mesmerizing. It’s like the world around them (and us as viewers) disappears when they share moments, and even professionally, Goldwyn and Washington have that inexplicable magic that lures you in.

So why aren’t they taking full advantage of it by now?

Scandal ended seven years ago, and yet all this time later, this dynamic and charismatic duo still breaks the internet and has us hanging on with bated breath anytime they so much as cross paths publicly.

(ABC/RON TOM)

Instagram photos together, brief reunions and fun reels, and endearing appearances on each others’ social media — it doesn’t matter, in whatever shape or fashion we see them, they cue nostalgia and longing.

The reverence, respect, and effortless chemistry are just as strong now as they were years ago.

It’s time for these two to stop playing around and do something with it for our viewing pleasure.

Goldwyn is currently on Law & Order as the D.A., and Kerry Washington has had successful series like UnPrisoned and the must-see film The Six Triple Eight.

(NBC/Virginia Sherwood)

Our girl is booked and busy with five upcoming projects, including Shadow Force, an action film that will have me firmly seated with popcorn in hand.

But I’m greedy, and I want more.

As a rom-com fan, I’m disappointed that the genre has fallen by the wayside. There are very few decent offerings and even fewer with leads with actual convincing chemistry.

But Washington and Goldwyn could single-handedly revive the romance genre.

Glenn Powell, who? Yeah, I said it.

(Richard Cartwright/ABC)

They could star in any number of star-studded limited series about married couples and their secrets or crimefighting partners unwrapping a mystery.

We’re losing family dramas like crazy, but can’t you imagine these two at the center of one? Goodness, I’d lap it up with a spoon!

Forget B-613. Can you imagine them playing opposing spies in an action-thriller series or reluctant partners in a heist romantic comedy film?

And while I’m vehemently opposed to the rumors of a The Bodyguard reboot, they’d have my attention if these two were cast in the leading roles. Unlikely? Sure. But a girl can dream.

They’re such versatile actors; they can play opposite each other in any and all genres. Hell, they can always revive Scandal, too. Hint, hint, nudge, nudge, Ms. Rhimes!

If any of you out there feel the same way, hit the ecomments below.

TV Fanatic doesn’t run on corporate dollars — it runs on readers like you.

If you liked this, leave a comment or share it. That’s the secret sauce.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.