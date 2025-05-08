Joy Behar’s Fans Sound Off After Abrupt Change To The View

Anyone who recently tuned in to watch a new episode of The View had a completely different experience than they intended to have.

Instead, those tuning in to The View saw Rome, Italy, where the Papal Conclave recently began.

Pope Francis passed away in April 2025, and the search for the next pontiff recently overtook many of the morning channels.

Joy Behar’s fans always tune in mid-week to watch her on The View and then afterward on the podcast with Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer.

Joy is always on The View: Behind the Table during the middle of the week, and her fans show up.

Unfortunately, a recent episode of The View only aired 9 minutes on the East Coast, and those were the closing bits of the show, which fans started to comment on.

The View Fans Sound-Off About Missing the Show

The View’s network, ABC, chose to showcase the Vatican in Rome, Italy, and the beginning of the papal conclave instead of airing the popular morning talk show.

Instead of seeing Joy’s face on the screens or that of Whoopi Goldberg, they were greeted with a preempted newscast.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter), D M King, complained loudly about seeing only “Nine minutes of The View!”

Another fan shared the same sentiment: TR said, “We’re back for the last 9 minutes!!”

While fans who want to watch the complete episode can do so several hours later on The View’s YouTube channel, many want to catch the show live during the day instead of waiting.

Another fan shared a sentiment that many were feeling about missing out on seeing Whoopi Goldberg and Joy going after those hot topics as they usually do during the week.

This fan, little tweeter said, “ABC is shooting itself in the foot! Their ratings will be dismal. If we wanted to watch the conclave, we could have changed the channel to any other station😡🙄#TheView.”

ABC recently canceled The Good Doctor spinoff, and fans did not like that either, so they have been having trouble with their show’s fans lately.

One last fan in the sampling shared their feelings: Absolut.LIBRA said, “Um, it’s gonna “e awit’s before a new Pope is elected 🙄 #TheView could’ve been on as usual.”

This fan is not wrong in concluding that the conclave may take a few days. According to NBC News, most modern-day papal conclaves last a few days, so perhaps ABC should have chosen to air The View and catch the conclave later in the day.

The Ladies on The View Shared Their Thoughts on the Met Gala

One preempted segment of The View was about the Met Gala and Whoopi Goldberg’s outfit.

Sunny Hostin shared how much she loved seeing Whoopi and said, “Whoopi was fly!”

The video is available on The View’s YouTube channel and also below.

Whoopi echoed the theme of the Met Gala, “Superfine Tailoring Black Style,” and loved showing the ladies on The View her outfit.

What are your thoughts on the matter, The View Fanatics?

