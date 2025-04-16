Suits LA’s Best Character Has the Least Impact and That Sucks

Suits LA has been on the air for several weeks now, and while it has not been the hit most people expected, it is finding its footing.

The Stephen Amell-led Suits spinoff started with a bang as it introduced the characters and their dynamics.

The season premiere ripped apart the status quo that existed before the series’ events and split the narrative in two.

(Justin Lubin/NBC)

One side stayed with Ted Black, while the other went with Stuart Lane.

As both firms have worked through cases that landed on their desks, it has become clear that Rick Dodsen should be the show’s star.

What’s heartbreaking is that he might never be.

Rick Is the Only Decent Person on Suits LA

(Trae Patton/NBC)

Expecting morally upright lawyers is like expecting fresh water lakes in the Sahara, but that doesn’t mean there are no decent lawyers.

That world is cutthroat, where people lie, cheat, steal, bend, and break rules to reach their desired goals.

In the series premiere, Stuart starts his firm with Samantha Railsback and poaches many clients from his previous outfit.

He also offers Rick a job as the head of entertainment, and Rick accepts.

This decision was not understandable initially, but after watching him interact with Erica, it became clear that he did everything for her.

(Trae Patton/NBC)

The duo was engaged in fierce competition for the Head of Entertainment in Black Lane, and since he loves her, he sacrifices his comfort for her.

He went with Stuart to end the competition and allow Erica to shine.

Rick knew very well that Railsback might not have the clout without the Black name, but he was willing to take that risk for her.

Throughout Suits LA Season 1, he’s proven himself sensitive and human, something most lawyers on the show lack.

He constantly puts his comfort in the backseat to help others when it’s for the greater good and will do anything to correct a wrong.

(Trae Patton/NBC)

When he learned that Hollywood had not given John Amos the respect he deserved, he made it his mission to ensure that Amos received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Many lawyers move on and find other clients once a client passes away. Rick saw past the revenue stream and saw the man who had changed the world with his craft.

In a world of angry older men like Ted and Stuart, Rick stands out as a soft soul with a lot to give to others.

In a world of competitive people like Erica, Rick understands that winning is not the only thing that matters. How you win can define that win.

However Good He Is, Rick Still Doesn’t Matter

(Trae Patton/NBC)

The world has the propensity to elevate the worst among us.

That’s why liars and cheaters get the best positions in institutions.

If everything were fair, Rick would be the show’s focus. Even as the Head of Entertainment, he is still secondary in the firm’s hierarchy.

The firm’s letterheads can veto his decisions, and he cannot be as effective as he should.

Railsback also comes secondary to Black and Associates in the show’s context.

(Trae Patton/NBC)

They are only used to support the stories of the characters from the other firm, effectively denying them the opportunity to define themselves.

Meanwhile, Railsback Lane is suffering from serious organizational and moral issues. Stuart’s constant crossing of the line in criminal defense threatens to bury everyone with him.

In a fair world, Suits LA would focus on Rick in later years when he’s running his firm.

He has more charisma than Ted and Stuart combined, and he’s a better person, too.

(Trae Patton/NBC)

Over to you, Suits LA fanatics.

What do you think?

Do you find Rick as engrossing as I do?

Is there a character whom you like better?

What are your thoughts about the show all these weeks in?

Chime in in the comments section.

