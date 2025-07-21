Ted Lasso Season 4 Enters Production With Cast Reveal and First Look

The worst-kept secret in TV history has officially been confirmed:

Ted Lasso Season 4 is a go at Apple TV+.

Even better? Production is finally underway.

(Apple TV+)

The hit series went on hiatus following the airing of Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 12, which took place in May 2023.

Despite featuring closure, Apple TV+ and those closest to the show played coy about whether another season would materialize.

(Apple TV+/Screenshot)

Given its runaway success, there was a lot more to do with the series.

And now, we’ll see what that looks like.

Will Ted Lasso Season 4 Return to London?

Instead of kicking off production in London, as in the first three seasons, Ted Lasso Season 4 is currently filming in Kansas City, Jason Sudeikis’s hometown.

However, the series won’t spend the entire season there, with filming expected to return to London at some point.

(Apple TV+/Screenshot)

Sudeikis, Emmy award-winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy award-winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift are all set to return as their beloved characters and celebrated members of AFC Richmond.

The cast will also include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely, who is stepping in as Ted’s son, ‘Henry.’

What that means for the rest of the cast is anyone’s guess, but we have every reason to believe that much of the cast that appeared in the first three seasons will appear in some capacity.

Ted Lasso strikes me as the kind of show where cast members don’t have to appear in every episode to be part of the show still.

(Apple TV+/Screenshot)

Apple TV+ has also unveiled the first-look photo showcasing Hunt, Waddingham, Temple, and Suideikis in a diner.

Significant Changes for Season 4!

Ted Lasso Season 3 ended with Ted at an impasse about what to do with his life because he didn’t believe he was being the best father to his son in a different country.

Details about the latest run of episodes are being kept under lock and key, so more information will likely be revealed as filming progresses.

A premiere date has not been determined, but 2026 seems like a safe bet at this point.

(Apple TV+/Screenshot)

What are your thoughts on the first look, TV Fanatics?

Are you ready for more Ted Lasso?

Hit the comments below.

Watch Ted Lasso Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.