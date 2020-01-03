Arrow Spinoff Scoop: What Brings Mia, Laurel, and Dinah Together in 2040?

There are just a handful of Arrow episodes left before the series signs off for good.

Thankfully, a spinoff set in the year 2040 is in the works, and fans will get their first taste of it during Arrow Season 8 Episode 9, airing as a backdoor pilot on January 21.

But what will actually happen in the episode, you ask?

The CW has dropped the official synopsis, which sheds light on the plot.

"It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted," it reads.

"However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended."

"Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city."

According to reports, Mia will formally continue the Arrow mantle that from her father, Oliver Queen, thus keeping some of the storylines alive beyond the final season of the series.

Cassidy has been an original series regular on Arrow since its debut and has been a fan-favorite from the get-go, so it's nice that she will continue to be a part of the series.

Juliana Harkavy has been with Arrow since its fifth season, while Kat McNamara first appeared during Arrow Season 7.

Arrowverse veterans Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, and Oscar Balderrama will serve as executive producers on the project, with Schwartz, Guggenheim, Blankenship, and Balderrama co-writing the backdoor pilot.

There's no telling what effect Crisis On Infinite Earths will have on the Arrowverse timeline, but we'll find out January 14 when the crossover comes to a close.

For now, Arrow is slated to wrap its final season Tuesday, January 28. The series kickstarted the network's foray into superhero programming after previous network president decided to zero in on female-oriented series.

A decision on the spinoff going to series will come at a much later date, in part down to what the response is to the special episode.

What do you think of all the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Arrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.