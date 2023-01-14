The Flash: David Ramsey Shares First Look at Stephen Amell's Return as Oliver Queen

And just like that, we have our first look at a superhero team-up on the final season of The Flash.

David Ramsey (who plays Diggle) took to social media to share a photo from behind the scenes of The Flash Season 9 Episode 9, airing later this year.

Specifically, the episode finds The Flash teaming up with Spartan, Green Arrow, and Kid Flash to fight a villain as the series prepares for its endgame.

News of Amell's return broke to much fanfare earlier this year.

The episode marks his first time back in the Arrowverse since the series finale of Arrow in 2020, the show that started this superhero universe.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," said executive producer Eric Wallace of the big return.

"After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) on his heroic path."

"That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash."

"The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy," Wallace adds that the episode is a gift for fans who have supported the universe.

"It's all to say "thank you" to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years."

"We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again." "And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

As for Diggle's involvement, "As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans'," Wallace said.

"Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring."

"So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season!"

The episode will be directed by Danielle Panabaker and will likely feature even more surprises when it hits the air.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.