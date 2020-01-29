Riverdale Season 4 Episode 11 Review: Quiz Show

The trivia battle of the century has found two worthy teams on Riverdale Season 4 Episode 11.

In one corner, there was the devious and elitist clique from Stonewall Prep. Of course, with Brett taking the helm as their leader. While coming up for the heroes in the second spot, Betty and her Riverdale High ladies were ready to slay the competition.

After weeks of Betty dealing with Brett's smug attitude, their face-off was long overdue!

Betty was so close to having her Stewie Griffin moment and shouting "Victory is mine!" with no consequences. She earned it! We want the best for her, and she had it before it was taken away.

Just when you think life is turning around for her, something emerges from the dark to drag it back down.

Alice's heart was in the right place by wanting to see Betty succeed, but has she learned anything these last four years? When there's "good intentions," just stop right there and let Betty do her own thing.

Betty is plenty capable of winning or losing a quiz show match. The cheat sheet would only cause more chaos and doubt if anyone started an investigation.

It's great that Betty forgave her mom so easily. This is a turning point in their relationship after years of Betty feeling controlled by her. But, now their situation is even worse and Betty's chances to get into Yale are pretty slim to none. (Well, at this point in the timeline...)

Alice should stay out of it and let it be.

The quiz show disqualification was surprisingly not the lowest point in Betty's story. We can't forget the mark of The Black Hood.

My heart broke for Betty after the truth about Yale was revealed because it's a situation that is completely out of her control.

Betty can't change the fact that her father was a serial killer. She's a superstar in every facet of her life, but because someone she's related to did something terrible, her future is now completely altered for the worse.

Betty: You’ll never be satisfied, will you, Dad? It wasn’t enough that you ruined my past and my present, but you had to destroy my future, too. Even rotting in the ground, you still find ways to torture me. Not anymore. I’m done.

[Betty smashes his gravestone with a sledgehammer]

Betty: I hate you! Permalink: Even rotting in the ground, you still find ways to torture me.

Permalink: Even rotting in the ground, you still find ways to torture me.

If Betty needed to get out her frustrations with a few swings of the sledgehammer, all the power to her and her inner Miley Cyrus. Hal Cooper is the worst!

We know from the flash-forward that Betty does get into Yale, so why it happened must be pretty serious and juicy. Yale wouldn't back down from their initial stance unless something happened to change their mind.

Jughead was in the wrong for using Betty's life as the means for his first Baxter Brothers story.

Don't get me wrong, The Black Hood is a story that could easily be adapted; it's a real-life case that is fair game. But, Jughead framed the story in a similar way to Betty's narrative during the time of the killings. He didn't need to do that to her.

Mr. Dupont: Forsythe’s best work stems from his personal experiences. Might I suggest you start there?

Jughead: What about a dark and ominous force that threatens the town of Seaport? An obsessed killer who is looking to expose the hypocrisy and sins of his neighbors. The Baxter Brothers discover that man unleashing his righteous rage is the father of Bobby Baxter’s girlfriend, Tracy True.

Publisher: This sounds promising. What’s the name of the killer?

Jughead: “The Brown Hood.” If you give me a little time, I can come up with…

Publisher: No! We like this. If you ask me, this sounds like a million-dollar idea. Permalink: What about a dark and ominous force that threatens the town of Seaport?

Permalink: What about a dark and ominous force that threatens the town of Seaport?

Jughead could've made the killer related to anyone else and tweaked other details to make it somewhat different. Even though he was put on the spot, he spun a well-rounded case that brought it back to Betty's life.

Betty (or in the book's case, "Tracy") could've been left out of it.

Is anyone else disappointed in Kevin's storyline? It's regressed into only being about dating and hookups.

There's more to Kevin than just who he is crushing.

The trouble started with Moose, then Joaquin, Fox Forest, Chic, back to Moose, and followed by Fangs and The Farm plot. Now, here is Kevin making another bad decision revolving men.

This time, he's willing to do it on camera.

The online tickling/fetish videos are a strange storyline for Kevin's character because he hadn't shown any interest before this about being in porn. Let alone the fact that Kevin might actually be 17 years old right now!

Fangs: Kevin…

Kevin: [Sighs] Now is not a good time, Fangs. I’m waiting for my Grindr date. Permalink: Now is not a good time, Fangs. I’m waiting for my Grindr date.

Permalink: Now is not a good time, Fangs. I’m waiting for my Grindr date.

Sure, he could be 18, but if he's not, Kevin fully was on Grindr, planning to hook up with someone older than him, and now he's recording fetish videos online. There's a lot wrong in this scenario.

If this is Riverdale's way of bringing Fangs and Kevin back together, just reunite them. They don't need to do videos together. This murky grey area is uncomfortable and awkward just for the potential of Kevin's secret being revealed.

The rum business has turned into an ever-evolving scheme. When Hiram shuts one door, Veronica opens another more illegal one.

Veronica's game of petty revenge has made two major business changes in one chapter alone. For a high school senior, she's getting away with a lot that would get anyone else arrested.

Seriously, a dance club AND an upscale gentlemen's club?

Her business portfolio is growing with ease; most people would kill to have that luck. Though, her biggest mistake so far is agreeing to let Penelope manage the new Maple Club.

You don't let a psychotic serial killer free and think they won't get retribution! This move will come back to haunt her and Cheryl, and Penelope will be the one left laughing in the end.

During the review for Riverdale Season 4 Episode 8, I wrote that Veronica and Hiram were obsessed with each other. They're more excited over the thrill of defeating one another than actually running a business and living a happy life.

"Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show" proved just that.

Did you see the sheer glee on Hiram's face as he smashed the rum bottles with the sledgehammer? He loved tearing down Veronica and proving that he had the power in their relationship. So toxic and so familiar.

In turn, Veronica smiled from ear to ear knowing that Hiram wasted his efforts raiding the new dance club at La Bonne Nuit.

Their childish games have survived for another week but on a new playground and with new toys. If anything, their storyline is the most flexible since they keep adapting and changing how they retaliate against one another.

It will be shocking if their games ever stop.

Archie should heed Tom Keller's advice about Frank, as well as learn from that note for the future. Archie IS too trusting and makes decisions based on that trust.

Everyone warned Archie (especially Mary on Riverdale Season 4 Episode 10) that Frank was unpredictable and an unreliable person. But, he gave his uncle the benefit of the doubt and had to learn the hard truth: Frank is exactly how everyone described him.

In a matter of two days, Frank nearly ruined it all. He stole money from the petty cash, got into a fight, didn't pay bonuses, and ended the workday early.

Frank wants to prove his merit, but he keeps making bad decisions in his pursuit to show face.

Frank wasn't the right person for the job and Archie knows this, especially during his chat with Tom at the diner. He regretted handing over too much power and trust to Frank.

In addition to Frank, another element that could pose a problem for Andrews Construction will be the Andrews' stubbornness. Why did Archie's pride have to get in the way?

Sure, he has a rocky history with Hiram, but a government job is still a regulated government job. His crew would be guaranteed a stable payment for their work.

Tom Keller: Hey there, Arch. I would’ve appreciated a heads-up if I was being replaced.

Archie: I know, Mr. Keller. I’m sorry, it happened fast. Frank has a ton of experience and I think the crew is going to love him.

Tom: I gotta be honest, Arch. I know about your uncle. He’s been trouble since the day he was born. I must’ve arrested him a half-dozen times when I was sheriff.

Archie: That was then. My dad believed in second chances and so do I. Permalink: I know about your uncle. He’s been trouble since the day he was born.

Permalink: I know about your uncle. He’s been trouble since the day he was born.

Archie should've sucked it up and taken the work so that his employees would get paid. This move was another example that showed Archie's immaturity and lack of business drive.

He's still a teenager and doesn't realize the scope of his decisions in business affects others. His gym is a bubble that he can run himself; the construction business is a full-scale operation that many people depend on for work.

Between this job refusal and then hiring Frank as a foreman, even though it seemed like Tom was doing an amazing job, the outlook looks grim for Archie's construction company.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Did the flash-forward tease a relationship between Archie and Betty? Could "Barchie" be a thing?!



Penelope's mask is reminiscent of Ecco's/Mummer's mask from Gotham. (It's the mask of my nightmares tonight.)



Jughead challenging Brett to a duel to the death seems outlandish and pointless. Neither of them will die here as they're alive in the future by spring break.



Why are Cheryl and Veronica not selling their rum outside of Riverdale? The town is a tiny bubble for a greater business world out there. Their maple-flavored rum would be a hit.



Both Betty and Hiram used a sledgehammer to do damage this week. Was there a sale at the Riverdale hardware store or something?



Frank needs to drop the ego. He works for his nephew's company. Deal with it.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans!

What did you think of "Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show"?

Will Frank lead to the end of the construction business? Do you think Fangs will join Kevin in the online videos? Will Hiram find out about the return of the Maple Club?

If you missed the latest episode of Riverdale, you can watch Riverdale online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts below.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.