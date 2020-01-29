Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Becky make a bad call?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 11, she said that Jackie's friend Dawn, a restaurant supplier, was only cozying up to her to sell them things they could not afford.

Awkward - The Conners Season 2 Episode 11

How did Jackie feel about it?

Meanwhile, Darlene was thrilled when Harris got into Central Illinois State, but Harris found a better offer on her own. 

Elsewhere, Dan found himself in an embarrassing situation nursing an injury. 

Did Louis help him?

The Conners Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

We can’t afford a good steak and I’m not just talking about the customers, I’m talking about the people who own the restaurant.

Becky

Dawn: You know a lot of new restaurants try too hard.
Jackie: Yeah, well, not us. We know what it takes to get the job done and we do just a little bit less.

