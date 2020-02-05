Criminal Minds Season 15 Episodes 6 and 7 Review: Double Date

As Criminal Minds winds down, a couple of long-time singles are settling into relationships for their off-air future.

Let's start with Spencer Reid, who just can't seem to enjoy a social life.

That's why the BAU's "boy genius" had to go for one more round with Cat Adams on Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6.

This marked only the fourth Criminal Minds appearance by Cat.

But as Prentiss noted, the deadly cat-and-mouse games Cat played with the BAU, especially with Reid, makes her one of the more formidable unsubs which the team has faced.

This episode was no different, with Cat trying to mess with Spencer's head while simultaneously wrecking his budding relationship with Maxine.

The fun twist this time was that both Cat and Reid were outsmarted by the BAU ... and Max.

Yes, it appears that the normal woman that Spencer's shrink prescribed for him back on Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 4 is going to keep him on his toes.

With only some prompting from Prentiss, Maxine managed to fool both Cat and Reid.

Granted, Spencer was undoubtedly thrown off his game by the fact that Cat knew more about Max than he did.

That's the trouble with taking things slowly, as he had only met Max's older sister Michelle and her nephew so far.

Plus he was trying to coax clues out of Cat while keeping Maxine safe at the same time. That's a lot to juggle for anyone.

It offered was a well-constructed case for the team to disassemble.

The father and daughter being abducted off the street appeared like a random act by an unsub -- until the demand that Cat be released was received. Then it became evident that the abduction was a Cat Adams production.

To save the two abductees, Reid had no choice but to take Cat on the "date night" she wanted, her last attempt to best him in a battle of wits.

And she did seem to have an edge, both on the BAU and Spencer.

Reid had an excuse; he was struggling to stay upright on his roller skates. Was anyone surprised that he wasn't a natural athlete?

The big shocker came when Reid hungrily kissed Cat outside his door, only to open it and find Max inside.

Also, she was more concerned with her missing father and sister than she was with her not-her-boyfriend kissing a strange woman (she didn't know then how strange).

Of course, she had been hurriedly briefed by the BAU but she was still doing a boatload of improvising, working off Prentiss' prompts. You had to love the surprised looks on the faces of Prentiss and Alvez as Maxine told the story of her abusive, then murdered boyfriend.

The best part was the flashbacks at the end, as Spencer found out about everything that happened behind the scenes.

At least he and Max had a happy ending with that kiss in the elevator topping off the "worst third date in history."

Prentiss' year-long relationship with Andrew Mendoza also appeared to be on the skids, as he moved to Denver, where his ex-wife lives to be closer to his daughter.

Prentiss wasn't handling the long-distant relationship well on Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 7.

She was scowling at his flowers, ducking his calls, and lost in thought in meetings.

So naturally, Andrew called to get the BAU's help with a trio of gruesome decapitation murders (just when you thought the show was getting soft).

At the same time, Prentiss was shutting down anyone who was asking about their relationship, largely because she didn't seem to know how she felt.

That approach worked on everyone ... except Rossi.

Dave is everyone's kibbitzing uncle who won't let up when he's decided to help someone. And he saw that Emily was struggling.

He also has those decades of romantic misadventures from which to draw when offering her advice, which came down to "It's worth the effort."

In other words, Prentiss had to do the work that she had been avoiding, such as going to Denver and meeting Andrew's daughter.

It was heartening to see Emily making that effort in the end, bonding with Andrew's daughter almost immediately.

She might have a future outside of work after all.

As for the case involved in this one, well, it was weird.

It was impossible not to feel a little for Kyle, who lost his young son in a car accident in which he may or may not have been driving drunk.

That didn't give him a license to chop. But it was easier to comprehend why he was following the advice of a demonic manifestation of his son's favorite toy.

Kyle's mind snapped after his son's horrific end to the point where he believed seven severed heads would enable him to cross over to a parallel dimension where Ethan was still alive.

It was fascinating to see that Andrew could follow along with Reid's esoteric mathematical theorem, when most of the team couldn't. "I watch Dr. Who" indeed.

As unlikely as it seemed, Brenda, the social worker, had to have an important role in the case because you don't bring Mary Lynn Rajskub (24) aboard for just one scene. Of course, she knew something unsavory about the unsub.

So both Reid and Prentiss came out of this outing with their relationships intact.

Who does that leave unattached? Just Lewis?

Date Night Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

User Rating: 3.6 / 5.0

Rating: 3.6 / 5.0 ( 9 Votes)

