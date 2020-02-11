FOX Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Will Be Canceled?

FOX has some big decisions to make as we look towards the 2020-21 TV season.

The network is well-known for cutting popular shows, but it will be exciting to see what decisions they make in the coming months.

FOX is starting to lean towards more unscripted content, and given the success of The Masked Singer and WWE Friday Night Smackdown, don't expect that to change.

That makes it difficult to exist as a marginally-rated scripted original series on the network.

Let's take a look at how the current scripted shows are performing and how their results bode for additional episodes and beyond.

9-1-1: Lone Star - Certain Renewal

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 is averaging 7.3 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the demo.

Those ratings include a highly-inflated premiere, so look for the show to come down to levels on par with its parent series in the coming weeks.

The spinoff is a hit and is pulling in solid DVR ratings, so it will be back for a second season.

9-1-1 - Certain Renewal

9-1-1 Season 3 kicked off with a tsunami storyline that got viewers talking for all the right reasons. It is currently up year-to-year.

It is averaging 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating in the demo, making it Fox's number one scripted series in total viewers and the demo.

It's rare for shows to be up these days, but how is 9-1-1 performing on the DVR front?

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 1 scored 11 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating in the demo when Live+7 was factored. The show remains a success with both viewers and critics and will be around for years to come.

The Simpsons - Renewed

The Simpsons has already been renewed. The show will outlive us all at this stage. As always, though, the ratings are positively affected by football overrun.

To date, The Simpsons Season 31 is averaging 3.5 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating. It is well ahead of last season.

The show doesn't play as well as some others on the DVR front, but it gains around 20% in Live+7.

Prodigal Son - Could Go Either Way

Prodigal Son was the first new series to score a full-season order after two weeks of solid ratings.

But the ratings have slipped from the high ratings it once had.

Prodigal Son Season 1 is averaging 3.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

It does lose a lot of the lead-in, but the show has proven to be a decent performer in delayed viewing, meaning there is an audience for it.

Right now, the series is on the bubble, and it will remain there until FOX makes a decision on it.

Bless The Harts - Renewed

FOX has tried to launch new comedies on Sundays over the last few seasons.

Bless The Harts is currently averaging 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating. That is thanks in large part to the football overruns that are propping up The Simpsons.

The series premiere only got modest boosts with a week of DVR factored in, but FOX believes in it and has already ordered up a second season.

Empire - Ending

FOX's decision to end Empire may have been a surprising one, but after witnessing its ratings on Tuesdays, it's not difficult to understand why.

The show has been trending downwards for years, and Empire Season 6 is averaging 2.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Empire still benefits from gains on the DVR front.

The season premiere alone propelled 70% with a week of DVR factored in. Still, given the erosion, the network made the right call in making this the final season.

Bob's Burgers - Certain Renewal

This animated series is averaging 2.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

It does still benefit from decent post-airdate gains and has lucrative international deals that will keep it on the air for years.

Family Guy - Certain Renewal

This once-hot animated series is raking in 2.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

It still commands gains of around 70% on the DVR front. That will keep it safe for another few years.

If FOX wanted to part ways with it, it would move to another destination with ease.

The Resident - Likely Renewal

The Resident Season 3 got off to a slow start on Tuesdays.

It is averaging 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo but is now showing substantial DVR gains.

FOX has limited places on the schedule, but The Resident is showing stability throughout the season, which is a great thing to have.

The show is still as buzzy as ever, so that's another positive.

Almost Family - Certain Cancellation

Almost Family was given a healthy promotional campaign and even scored the post-Masked Singer slot.

But it could only muster 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating out of a lead-in of 7 million viewers and a 2.0 rating.

It went on to average just 1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. FOX made its decision clear when it said it would be airing the final two episodes on Saturdays.

Look for Almost Family to be replaced in the coming weeks unless the ratings make a turnaround.

Last Man Standing - Certain Renewal

After a significant delay between seasons, Last Man Standing moved to Thursdays and is averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

It still gets solid post-airdate viewing, so it will be back for another season.

Deputy - Could Go Either Way

Deputy is battling the fine line between renewal and cancellation. Viewers at 3.8 million with a 0.6 rating is not good for a freshman series.

The DVR ratings are nothing spectacular, but the show has stabilized. It really is on the bubble.

