Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 14 Review: In Good Conscience

It's always trouble in paradise for one couple or another.

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 14, the sisters split the hour among themselves and Alice. By the end, there was one utterly ruined relationship, another got stronger, and the final had an air of uncertainty around it.

Let's delve into them, shall we?

Alice has shown a surprising amount of finesse regarding the quadrangle with Joey, Lindsay, and Sumi. She's spun webs of deceit and misled everyone involved in hopes of getting her way. It was surprising coming from her.

Alice is a sneaky one, isn't she? She's the type of person you assumed was a Hufflepuff, and then you slowly realize she's a Slytherin.

Nothing is wrong with a Slytherin, of course, but there are layers to her character that we're wrapping our heads around, and Alice thus far has been unexpected.

She wanted the best of all of her worlds. She's hitting the ground running trying to make things happen with her stand-up career, and Lindsay is instrumental.

But Alice's interest in Lindsay goes beyond how they can help further her career. She's flattered that Lindsay showed some interest in her, and she's attracted to Lindsay, too.

Alice: Lindsay kissed me.

Joey: Lindsay kissed you? When?

Alice: Before my first show. Permalink: Before my first show.

Permalink: Before my first show.

It doesn't seem as though Alice is attracted to Lindsay as much as she likes that Lindsay likes her.

As messy as the situation was with Joey, Lindsay, and Jenna, Alice liked being used to make the other person jealous. It made her feel valuable and desired.

She felt like a catch, and knowing some of the insecurities Alice has, the love triangle -- if you want to call it that -- boosted her ego.

It's partly why she never told Joey the truth about the kiss, and it's also the reason she lost her mind when Lindsay showed interest in Sumi.

Suddenly, regardless of Alice's unavailability, she grew jealous when Lindsay directed interest to someone else.

Alice wanted to have her cake and eat it too, and she did the absolute most trying to keep her world from imploding. She tampered with everyone's lives like Julia Roberts in My Best Friend's Wedding.

Her conscience was attempting to get the better of her, but she didn't kick in until later. It's probably best since Alice was barely pulling everything off after a while, and it had to be exhausting.

The trip to Sacramento did not go as planned. Alice did everything she could to make sure it was a trip with only her and Lindsay, but Sumi managed to tag along at the request of Lindsay last minute, and then Joey showed up to surprise Alice, too.

She had a hard enough time playing third-wheel to Sumi and Lindsay on the ride to Sacramento, but then she had to worry about Joey figuring things out.

No matter what she said, Alice was more concerned about Joey finding out about the kiss with Lindsay than she was the two of them butting heads again over what happened with their shared ex-girlfriend, Jenna.

Sumi is a ditzy character who is about as appealing as the air in an unopened bag of chips, but she's good for ushering in some awkward moments.

Mariana: So, I'm sorry for not saying anything after what you said earlier. I didn't want to say it just because you said it.

Raj: Of course, you can say it when you want to say it, if you want to say it.

Mariana: It's not that I don't want to say it's just I want to say it when the moment is right for saying.

Raj: Alright. Enough said. Permalink: Alright. Enough said.

Permalink: Alright. Enough said.

The group dinner that looked more and more like a double-date turned out to be fruitful for Joey and Lindsay.

After having an actual conversation and comparing notes, they realized Jenna was playing both of them, and she was the root of the issue between them. Once that was out in the open, they could bury the hatchet.

Neither Joey nor Lindsay had a reason to hate the other person. They could let bygones be bygones, but while the only philanderer in their previous relationships was Jenna, not having the conversation ages ago made Alice something akin to one.

It's terrible; her conscience won, and she told Joey the truth about everything, but it cost her their relationship. What did Alice expect to happen?

Joey: I can't do this.

Alice: Do what?

Joey: This relationship. I can't trust you. It's over. Permalink: This relationship. I can't trust you. It's over.

Permalink: This relationship. I can't trust you. It's over.

Bless her heart, but Alice is horrible in relationships, and she doesn't know what to do within them. Her inexperience comes through a great deal of the time.

It's both refreshing and agitating, but it's so decidedly human and real, isn't it? She's out of her depth.

It's uncertain if she realized how deeply she hurt Joey and why they're as upset as they are. Alice seemed apologetic but also confused and at a loss for what was happening.

Maybe it'll take a conversation with one of her friends and time apart before she can figure out if she can make amends with Joey.

Do you think they need time apart, or are Alice and Joey done for good?

Speaking of letting bygones be bygones, Callie spent some time on it, and she fought it along the way, but she decided to give up the case.

At least that's the impression the hour gave us. Callie has a hard time giving up anything.

You don't have to win every battle, and maybe don't think about it as losing something. Think about it as prioritizing something that matters to both of you. And frankly, you're solution to everything can't be moving out. Mariana Permalink: You don't have to win every battle, and maybe don't think about it as losing something. Think...

Permalink: You don't have to win every battle, and maybe don't think about it as losing something. Think...

She treats everything she does as if it's a crusade, and it's a fight to the death -- it's a battle.

But in her defense, all of her life, she had to fight. The Color Purple reference anyone? No? Nevermind then.

She did her due diligence by telling Marcus what was happening and the potential conflict she had on her hands.

Her quick solution to resolve it was moving back into the Coterie, but of course, Isabella lives there now.

The first scene between the sisters was predictably awkward as they both tried to act as if they were fine without the other, and Callie hid the real reason she was there.

But Mariana replacing her meant she didn't have available housing to fall back on, and her initial problem of finding an apartment with her menial budget proved to be an issue.

Teresa has proven to be an odd mentor. She has warmed up to Callie, but now the only thing they ever seem to talk about is Marcus' inherent sexism and how Callie should react to it.

She's not wrong about some of the things she's saying, but it's not telling Callie anything she doesn't already know or can figure out on her own.

Jamie: Do you want to give a place that we can both afford?

Callie: Do you want to live in a place we can both afford?

Jamie: Not really. But if that's what it takes for you to feel like you're not losing yourself in this relationship, I will live anywhere. I just want to be with you. Tell me what you need in order to feel safe. Permalink: Not really. But if that's what it takes for you to feel like you're not losing yourself in...

Permalink: Not really. But if that's what it takes for you to feel like you're not losing yourself in...

It's also triggering the voice in her head that causes her to see more within her relationship with Jamie than is probably there.

Callie and Jamie moving apart so she could still work on the case wasn't a terrible idea. It was reasonable.

It's no question Jamie had the more sound argument in their conflict. It's his job to work on this specific case, and it affects his career trajectory and path towards making partner.

Everything about what he said was correct, and Callie's portion of it didn't compare. However, the only issue was dismissing Callie's part.

She worked hard on the case, and gathering everything, and given how she screwed up things on paper with Wilson, and failed the bar, working a case like that could be beneficial to her as well.

But if they didn't want to be apart from one another, and she wanted to stay happy within their relationship and keep moving forward, then yeah, it was advisable that she be the one to step down.

Either they separated, or she stepped down. Jamie quitting was never and should have never been a factor.

But Callie is still bothered by their differences. Jamie's conservativism and his higher socioeconomic status will always be something that stands between them.

Callie isn't the sort of person who can adapt to that.

But the two of them sitting at the table and negotiating their living arrangements was an adorable scene. Teresa kept warning Callie against dating a fellow lawyer, so it was cute to see some of the quirks of dating a fellow attorney.

Ugh, how many times can a girl talk about how good of a guy Jamie is? He's considerate, sweet, and he does go out of his way to compromise and understand Callie.

You don't have to win every battle, and maybe don't think about it as losing something. Think about it as prioritizing something that matters to both of you. And frankly, you're solution to everything can't be moving out. Permalink: You don't have to win every battle, and maybe don't think about it as losing something. Think...

Permalink: You don't have to win every battle, and maybe don't think about it as losing something. Think...

The sisters' first real conversation in ages meant Mariana could give Callie some sound advice.

And she's right. Callie was having a hard time feeling like compromising meant she had lost or was sacrificing some part of who she was.

She doesn't like giving up something of herself. It's a self-preservation skill she acquired ages ago, and she can't rid herself of it.

However, Jamie has compromised and given up things for Callie. He has bent to her will on many occasions, so she can't keep painting the picture in her head that he's trying to get over on her or make her something she isn't all of the time.

She has a bad habit of assuming the worst of him. It took Mariana's advice to put things into perspective for Callie.

It's a step in the right direction that they were able to talk, and Mariana could be a sounding board for Callie. It's something she lacked.

And maybe that's what makes the distance between the sisters so disheartening. Mariana has friends and people around her.

She has a life outside of Callie, but it's not the same for Callie.

For Callie, not having Mariana means leaning into Jamie more, and while it's sweet for their relationship, Jamie can't be her everything.

She lacks the closeness with her work colleagues, or her mentors, or friends. She wasn't particularly close to anyone at the Coterie outside of whirlwind love affair with Gael and her more often than not lopsided friendship with Malika.

Callie doesn't have anyone the same way, and when she's away from the Coterie, her isolation is more pronounced and glaring. It's as if she's on a separate show of her own.

The sisters talking is a good thing, and Mariana made a valid point about Callie having actual conversations rather than running away, so maybe soon they'll discuss the reason Callie bolted.

She has yet to tell anyone about the messages she observed and how she felt ganged up on, made fun of, and isolated from the others. When will she bring it up? Will she bring it up?

Meanwhile, Isabella has moved into the Coterie and is blending in fine. She was offputting when she was interacting with Gael and being forward, but for the moment, she's quite likable.

It was a pleasant surprise. She embraced Callie warmly whenever she saw her, and she spoke highly of her based on what Mariana has shared.

Mariana: Was Raj OK?

Isabella: Yeah, I think he understood.

Mariana: Did he say anything about Evan?

Isabella: Your boss? No, why?

Mariana: He's been kind of jealous of him and our relationship.

Isabella: Does he have a reason to be?

Mariana: No, I don't know. No.

Isabella: But?

Mariana: One time I had a sex dream about Evan. Once. And sometimes there are these moments, I don't know, where I kinda get a feeling. But I'm 100% into Raj.

Permalink: One time I had a sex dream about Evan. Once. And sometimes there are these moments, I don't...

Permalink: One time I had a sex dream about Evan. Once. And sometimes there are these moments, I don't...

She was there to support Mariana and listen to her and give advice when Mariana came in late from working overtime with Evan.

Her helpfulness and friendliness are genuine. It never felt fake at any point. We don't know anything else about her, though. She's hard to read.

On the one hand, it seemed as though she was trying to help Mariana and Raj out with their relationship. She told Mariana how much Raj cared about her.

And she told Raj that Mariana loved him. She was there to boost his ego, but sometimes it came across as flirtatious too. But was it intentional or her natural aura?

Isabella: I love magic.

Raj: Really? I don't usually tell people because it adds to the nerd factor.

Isabella: Nerds are sexy. Permalink: Nerds are sexy.

Permalink: Nerds are sexy.

They had some serious chemistry when they were putting together the shelf, and Raj, whether he realized it or not, was turning on his Hot Raj charm.

He also was opening up and sharing things with Isabella and vice versa. All this time, there's been this insane chemistry between Mariana and Evan, and it broke your heart a bit since Raj is right there being a good guy.

But now he has someone that he's hit it off with, and the semi-love triangle may have become a square.

It was a surprising twist; Isabella will likely cause more conflict with Mariana and Raj than the Callie/Jamie/Gael thing. Did anyone see that coming?

I love you. Ra Permalink: Raj: I love you.

Permalink: Raj: I love you.

Sadly, issues between Mariana and Raj aren't surprising, but how they'll come about is.

Raj has been jealous of Evan for quite some time, and while it's something he needs to work on, it's not coming out of anywhere.

Mariana and Evan have always had this bizarre bond that blurs the lines of boss/employee and has a combination of mentor/mentee, friends, and something more.

She has had sex dreams about Evan, and she finds him attractive, and he has feelings for her. He doesn't hide them well.

There's no way of assessing the accessity without an assessment. Evan Permalink: There's no way of assessing the accessity without an assessment.

Permalink: There's no way of assessing the accessity without an assessment.

He confuses her with his intentions. For example, he had her working late with him on the app, and it could easily seem like he did it to spend time with her.

But the app did have a bug they needed to fix, and Evan didn't seem to process that he was monopolizing her time and keeping her from Raj.

Their brainstorming process and how simpatico they are when they work together is fascinating. It's something about them that clicks into place when they're together.

They're work married.

And the lines between them are always so blurry. Mariana's moment of expressing gratitude to Evan at the launch party was so emotionally charged; it gave you goosebumps.

Mariana: What are you doing?

Evan: Ordering dinner. We'll be here awhile. How's Thai sound?

Marina: Uh, fine. Permalink: Uh, fine.

Permalink: Uh, fine.

Mariana struggled with figuring out what to do with it. I mean, she was even imagining Evan when she was having supply closet sex with Raj.

However, when she got to her desk and saw the thoughtful, sentimental gift Raj left her, she got her head on straight.

Unfortunately, she doesn't know it yet, but Raj now has complicated feelings for Isabella. At least, he has an attraction to her that had him seeing her instead of Mariana the next time they had sex.

The flip to Raj having jumbled up feelings and options is a better way to revitalize the ongoing triangle that has been developing for a season and a half.

Over to you, Good Trouble Fanatics.

Did Callie make the right choice giving up the case? What's your impression of Isabella? Are you surprised Raj is the one who might be led astray?

Should Joey have dumped Alice? Hit the comments below.

You can watch Good Trouble online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.