NBC Announces Fate of The Blacklist

The Blacklist is not going anywhere.

NBC has just placed an order for The Blacklist Season 8, set to air during the 2020-21 TV season.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into Season 8.”

The Blacklist is led by James Spader who plays wanted criminal Raymond Reddington and Megan Boone who plays FBI profiler Liz Keen.

The two have a complicated relationship that has unspooled over the last seven seasons, and it seems things will be even more complicated.

Throughout Liz’s search for answers about Red’s real identity, Red has worked the FBI with tracking down dangerous and elusive criminals.

Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, and Hisham Tawfiq are also part of the show's cast.

The Blacklist Season 7 is currently averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down just 10% season-to-season.

The Blacklist ranks 12th out of the 19 scripted series on NBC, and comes in ahead of Good Girls and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Given that the series airs on Fridays, these are good ratings. Add in the fact that The Blacklist has always been a robust performer on the DVR and online, the series is still a viable option for the Peacock network.

The Blacklist joins This is Us, New Amsterdam, Superstore, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the renewals at NBC.

The network is saying goodbye to The Good Place and Will & Grace this season, while Sunnyside has been canceled, and Bluff City Law is not expected to return.

Fellow Friday series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector is also expected to snag a season 2 renewal.

The Chicago trifecta is expected to return, along with Manifest and Law & Order: SVU.

Good Girls, despite low ratings should be renewed thanks to a lucrative streaming deal with Netflix.

What are your thougths on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Blacklist returns from hiatus Friday, March 20 at 8/7c with a two-hour episode.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.