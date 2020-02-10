Power Spinoff Adds 5 Original Series Stars

Power may be over, but the story is not for many characters.

Five stars of the original series have been confirmed to appear on Power Book II: Ghost, which is set to pick up just days after the conclusion of Power Season 6.

TV Line is reporting that the actors returning include Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq; Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington, and Gianni Paolo as Brayden.

Power Season 6 Episode 15 -- the series finale delivered many stunning revelations that thrilled fans one last time.

Among those twists, we learned that Tariq was the one to murder Ghost, but his mother, Tasha, took the fall for it and went to jail.

This allowed Tariq to move on to college, while his mother was sent to jail for the crime she did not commit.

Power Book II follows Tariq in his attempt to start a new life, one which does not include the influence of the sins of his father. Tariq wants to keep his family safe, but there's no telling what will become.

These five original stars join a cast that already includes Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and LaToya Tonedeo, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Justin McManus, Woody McClain, and Lovell Adams-Gray.

Power Book II: Ghost was announced several months ago, but Starz on Sunday revealed that three more spinoffs had been granted series orders.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel set in the 1990s that will chronicle the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis "50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book IV: Influence will focus on Rashad Tate, the politician played by Larenz Tate in the original series, as he continues his cutthroat quest for power.

Finally, Power Book V: Force will follow Joseph Sikora’s Tommy as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” per the official logline.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz.

“These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.