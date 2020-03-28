Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15 Review: Third Time's The Charm

The hiatus is finally over. The Charmed Ones are back and their more powerful than ever!

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15, the sisters are forced to face their deepest fears.

After fifteen long episodes, I am overjoyed that the Power of Three is finally back in action.

Watching the sisters try unsuccessfully to resurrect the Power of Three was discouraging.

Now, the writers can focus on storylines that highlight the strength of the powerful women we've come to love.

It was also refreshing to be presented with a storyline that did not rely on a romantic relationship or a love triangle. Instead, the love interests were included as additions to the story arc.

This isn't the first time this season the Charmed Ones were confronted with their fears, however, this time they were prompted by an Elder -- the long lost Elder Celeste.

It was slightly confusing that Celeste was still able to cast a spell on the Charmed Ones even though she claimed to give up her position as an Elder.

It was a great idea to introduce Celeste's character to the series.

As an Elder, Celeste was able to provide the wisdom and guidance the Charmed Ones needed.

Fear is a powerful north star. Celeste Permalink: Fear is a powerful north star.

Although Celeste's decision to create whitelighters and darklighters was questionable, it was that she apologized at the end of the episode.

Fear makes people do questionable things, and her intentions in turning Harry into a whitelighter was good.

While she did overstep by taking away the personal agency of the Charmed Ones when she cast the sleeping spell over them, it is arguably because of her that they were able to recover the Power of Three.

Celeste is a great reminder that life is complex, and sometimes there are no simple solutions.

Before we learned that Macy was in a nightmare, I thought Macy was getting a glimpse of the future when she saw Harry and Abigael's family.

Surprisingly, I wasn't upset to see Abigael with Harry in Macy's twisted version of reality.

Macy and Harry have been dysfunctional all season. Even as friends, their conversations have been serious, heavy, or solemn.

Unlike with Harry, Macy smiles and laughs when she's with Julian. With Harry, Macy is a very serious and guarded version of herself.

After her nightmare, however, it is unlikely that Macy will choose Julian.

In her subconscious, Macy fears her relationship with Julian won't work out, and she'll miss out on being with Harry.

Macy's dream also made me wonder whether Whitelighters can have children.

In the OG series, Leo was able to have children, but it's not certain the new series will play bt the same rules.

When Celeste mentioned that she worked with Leo, I expected her to reference the whitelighter, Leo, from the OG series.

I imagine the writers enjoy teasing fans with the possibility that there will be references made to the characters from the original series.

Now that we know the Charmed Ones were not the first or only Charmed Ones, it's possible the writers may at some point allude to the prior existence of Piper, Pheobe, and Prue.

It's not about how we die, it's about how we live. This is our destiny. Mel Permalink: It's not about how we die, it's about how we live. This is our destiny.

Either way, I would love for the Charmed Ones to work together with previous Charmed Ones to defeat the new human threat.

I love that the ultimate threat this season is not a demon, but all of humanity. The idea that humans are destroying the world is not novel, but it is universally relatable.

If humans are the ultimate threat, the sisters may be forced to work with Abigael and the other demons to save the world. Macy will have to get over her strong distrust and dislike of Abigael.

Even in Macy's worst nightmare, her greatest enemy was Abigael.

You know what is funny? No matter what the reality, you are always the devil. Macy Permalink: You know what is funny? No matter what the reality, you are always the devil.

Macy's nightmare also suggests that she's not confident giving up her demon powers was the right thing to do.

In her nightmare, Abby tells Macy that she would never do something as stupid as giving up her demon powers.

It was interesting that in Maggie's nightmare, she was afraid of being left by Jordan and not by Parker. This suggests that Jordan does really have her heart.

On the flip side, the writers alluded to the fact that being left by Jordan could just represent Maggie's general fear of being disappointed by the men in her life.

Of all the sister's, Mel's nightmare was the most unexpected. I would have expected's Mel's fear to be more related to hurting all of the people she loves.

I'm interested to see how Julian's aunt will come into play in the epic battle to come, and how it will affect Macy's relationship with Julian.

As of now, it's still not clear whether or not Julian knows what his aunt is up to.

Overall, this was one of my favorite episodes so far this season. It is fun to watch all of the small story arcs and side plots begin to come together.

As always, I want to know what you thought about this week's episode!

We have to take that monster down. One way or another.

Macy Permalink: We have to take that monster down. One way or another.

What did you think about Celeste?

Will the Charmed Ones and Abigael put their differences aside and work together to defeat the new human threat?

Random Thoughts: The hair, makeup, and fashion has been on point this season! I loved Maggie's curly pigtails. I was also obsessed with baby version of Maggie this season! She had the cutest curly hair. I would love to see more of the Charmed Ones as children.

If you misssed this week's episode, you can watch Charmed (2018) online!

Charmed airs Friday's on the CW.

