Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Were You Shocked By That Kiss?!

Things are heating up between Mer and McWidow and literally cooling down with DeLuca.

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 15, DeLuca's behavior continues to concern others, Teddy makes a shocking decision, and the gravitas of her situation hits Jo.

Join TV Fanatics Meaghan Frey and Paul Dailly, and Grey's Fanatics Berea Orange and Jasmin Pettie as they discuss the hour.

Alex never went to Iowa, and Jo officially thinks he abandoned her. React!

Berea: I just don’t think Alex would do this to Jo. It would be completely out of character. My thoughts are he either had a mental schizophrenic break (which is hereditary), or he died on the way, and they’re about to find out.

OR he found out Izzy has his child (frozen embryo from her cancer) and hasn’t been responding to anyone because he wanted to wait to discuss it in person when he got home. On the way home, he dies. These are my theories that won’t ruin Alex’s character development.

Jasmin: I think they're faking us out here. The idea that Alex would just abandon Meredith and Jo after everything they've been through is just ridiculous.

He called Meredith every day when she was in San Diego, and he stuck by Jo through what happened with her birth mother, her depression, and her treatment. There's no way he would just leave like that.

I think Jo is freaking out because she's worried and because she's used to having only bad things happen to her all the time.

Meaghan: The only way they don't ruin his character at this point is that he is dead. That is the corner they have backed themselves into by having him not respond to Mer or Jo.

As I said before, the fact that they are so concerned about not hurting Jo's character rather than giving his character the send-off he deserves is a horrible mindset for the writers to have.

My dream for Alex's character exit was always to have it be surrounding Izzie and the frozen embryos but they have ruined that possibility, again for Jo's sake.

I can't even imagine his death being handled satisfyingly at this point. He deserves a great send-off and funeral, but it won't feel right without Cristina, Izzie, Callie, and Arizona, which I know they won't give us.

At this point I just want it to be done because I am so upset at how it has been handled.

Paul: This was such a left-field revelation that it makes me think there's little truth to it. Alex seemed fine, but we don't know whether he was suffering in silence, and too worried to tell Jo anything.

Do you think Richard is about to retire?

Berea: I’m so sad Richard is probably sick, especially if it’s Parkinson’s. Richard’s retirement has been in discussion since season one, so maybe now is the time for him to go through with it. But if we lose him too, I would like the show to just end soon.

Jasmin: Yes, and no. I'm hoping the tremor is something they can fix, and he doesn't retire. But if that's not possible, then he will have to give up operating, which will be tragic.

However, he can still teach and lecture as other characters like Ellis Grey and Nicole Herman have done in the past. It looks like he's thinking about retiring, but that doesn't mean he's going to do it. He's been saying he's going to retire since Grey's Anatomy Season 1!

Meaghan: I feel like Grey's is ending after next season, and if that is the case, I would like to see Richard stick around until the end. However, he could take a step back from surgery and focus more on teaching, as Jasmin said.

Paul: Richard has spoken about leaving his career behind on multiple occasions, so it seems like the writers are gradually winding down his arc. It does feel like the show is beginning to wrap up in many aspects.

Will Ben have an issue with Bailey "adopting" Joey without discussing it with him first?

Berea: I’ve known for a couple of weeks now that she was going to want to adopt Joey, especially after losing her baby. Ben is the most accommodating and thoughtful husband.

However, Bailey definitely should’ve talked to him first. I imagine that will be why he’ll be a little upset over this initially, but he will most likely give in and be okay with it.

Jasmin: I think it will be a bit of both. I think once Bailey explains the situation, Ben will be happy that Joey is there and will be happy to have him as a part of their family.

I do think he will have an issue with Bailey taking him in without discussing it with him first though, which may cause problems in their relationship. If Ben did something like that without talking to Bailey first, she would definitely have some notes.

Meaghan: I'm with Jasmin and Berea. Ben is an absolute saint, and he is not going to be against Joey living with them, but he is going be bothered by Bailey not having a conversation with him first.

They are supposed to be a team, and a team makes these decisions together. All it would've taken was a quick phone call to see if he was okay with it, and it would have prevented any issue.

Bailey: Come home with me, with my family?

Joey: What?

Bailey: Come home with me, with my family?

Joey: What?

Bailey: Come home with me, and finish high school.

Permalink: Come home with me, and finish high school.

Paul: Ben is one of the best characters to grace Grey's Anatomy. While I doubt he will be against Joey moving in, he will feel like Bailey is making big decisions without him. It's something that should be discussed, and Bailey should have given him the courtesy to react to what she wanted to do first.

Are Meredith and Carina overreacting about DeLuca's behavior or are you convinced he is Bipolar?

Berea: At first I thought “okay maybe Meredith and Carina are overreacting. He was probably just really passionate about his patient.” But no.

This fool went outside in a blizzard with barely any sort of protection and came back with his fingers almost gone. Even if he thought he could be Superman and go in the snow to get this organ, why wouldn’t you bundle up?! He is absolutely going through something, and the boy needs help.

Jasmin: I think Meredith and Carina are right to be worried. During Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 14, he injected steroids into a very sick patient without telling anyone, including the attending physician in the room, what he was doing.

If Meredith had already restarted Suzanne on the drugs, those steroids could have killed her, but DeLuca didn't seem to care.When Meredith tried to have a calm conversation about it, DeLuca screamed at her and starting punching a wall.

This time, he walked out into a blizzard, in below-freezing conditions, to retrieve a liver without gloves, and then refused treatment.

None of that is sane or normal behavior. He may be experiencing the onset of Bipolar Disorder like his father or another kind of mental illness, but whatever the case, DeLuca's not well, and he needs help.

Meaghan: They have every right to be concerned about him after what happened this week. Last week could have been explained away by sleep deprivation.

There is no excuse for his little stroll this week, though. Why would he ever go out without gloves on in the middle of a winter storm? He is a surgeon; his hands are his life, and he needs to protect them at all costs.

Even if he was going to be an idiot and not think about it on the way to the other hospital, I'm sure the frostbite began to set in on his way there. Would it have been so much to ask for a pair of gloves from the hospital he went to?

Paul: They are not overreacting, no. DeLuca's behavior has been all over the shop of late, leading me to believe something is going on with him that we're not privy to. They need to try to find out what is going on quickly before he makes a decision that ends his career.

What do you make of the final scene between Meredith and Cormac? Are you feeling romantic chemistry there?

Berea: I am really enjoying Cormac and all his scenes with Meredith. It feels more organic than Merluca to me. It reminds me of the dynamic she had with Nathan, but even better.

They have even more in common, being widowed at a young age with children. I feel the romantic chemistry, but I would also enjoy him being a close friend to her, too.

Cormac: Grey, Dr. DeLuca who is it to you?

Mer: He's one of my first. He's the first man I said I love you to after my husband died.

Cormac: Is it good? Saying I love you to someone new?

Mer: Yeah, It was good. It was pretty good.

Cormac: It's been lonely. I never met anyone like me. Widowed so young. It helps. It's nice, having a friend.

Mer: It helps me too.

Cormac: She talked to me about having a twisted sister, Yang did. I'm guessing that's you. Permalink: She talked to me about having a twisted sister, Yang did. I'm guessing that's you.

Permalink: She talked to me about having a twisted sister, Yang did. I'm guessing that's you.

Jasmin: Absolutely! I'm totally feeling it. I think they have great chemistry, and they clearly have a lot in common. I especially liked the way they left that scene where both Meredith and Cormac expressed and acknowledged that there was a mutual romantic interest there, but neither of them is ready to act on it yet.

Cormac hasn't dated anyone since his wife died two years ago and before that, he spent years watching her die during a slow, long, and painful battle with cancer.

Meredith jumped back into dating after Derek died when she wasn't ready because her friends kept pushing her on it, and she just got out of a very messy relationship that ended badly. Neither of them is ready yet, but they will be in the future, and I'm looking forward to seeing it play out.

Meaghan: I'm totally fine with this slow burn. They have incredible chemistry, and he is definitely the best match for her out of any of the suitors she has been given so far since Derek's death.

I can see them keeping things as friends, and Mer continuing to help him navigate his grief, and once he is ready, they will become an epic pairing.

Paul: Meh. I'm tired of the emphasis the show has of trying to force-feed us couples. First, it was DeLuca, and now it's Cormac. He's a decent enough character, but I don't understand the incessant need to put Mer into a love triangle.

Instead of talking to Owen or Amelia, Teddy kissed Tom. Thoughts?

Berea: Instead of calling her a clown as I would like to, I’ll think of this objectively... Teddy is insecure, and that is mostly Owen’s fault because she has always been 2nd in his life to his first fiancé, then Cristina, then Amelia.

He didn’t “choose” Teddy until Amelia was done with and left him. Also, part of her probably feels like he only chose her because she gave him that baby he’s been dying for (she would be right).

Teddy: You're a good man, Tom.

Tom: You're the only one who sees it. Permalink: You're the only one who sees it.

Permalink: You're the only one who sees it.

So the SECOND she realized Amelia’s baby might be his, she went to hurt him before he could hurt her. As a Tom fan, though, I don’t like this because she knows Tom is so in love with her and still waiting for her.

She took advantage of that when she knows there’s a good chance she won’t get back with him. She’s going to look like such a fool if she went and cheated on Owen and that turns out to be Link’s baby

Jasmin: Oh my god! That completely shocked me! I did not see that coming at all. When someone knocked on Tom’s door, I expected it to be Owen wanting to talk about his friendship with Teddy or an upset Amelia wanting to talk about Link and Owen.

I did not expect it to be Teddy, and I did not expect her to kiss him. What a twist!

I'm not sure what this means. Clearly, Teddy is having second thoughts, and as always, Owen is the man who's always in love with someone else.

I'm not sure Teddy going back to Tom is the right answer, but I liked them together as a couple, so I'm interested to see how this all plays out.

Meaghan: I may be the minority on this one, but I was LIVID with Teddy when she kissed Tom for many reasons.

Even if Owen is the father of Amelia's baby, he did nothing wrong. They didn't sleep together after Teddy and him got together. It isn't like they were trying to get pregnant. Things happen and Owen chose her.

Also, Tom deserves so much better than being Teddy's fall back guy when she gets mad at Owen. I feel like the show is setting it up for Owen and Amelia, Link and Jo, and Teddy and Tom to be the pairings, and I'm not here for it at all.

I don't think it was the original intention, but instead was a response to Justin leaving the show. Someone in this writers' room has a major hard-on for Jo, and they don't want her to be alone once Alex is officially gone, so the only possible match is Link so they needed to free him up.

Paul: This felt like a contrived development. Teddy was desperate for Owen to tell her he loved her and to propose. Now that she has everything she's ever wanted, I refuse to believe she would let it fall apart that easily.

What was the most shocking moment of the hour?

Berea: I wasn’t really “shocked” by anything this hour, to be honest. I expected Bailey to adopt Joey. I knew Teddy would overreact. If anything, I’m just surprised and a little annoyed with how they keep writing Maggie into the Teddy/Owen/Amelia drama.

But it’s not her fault Teddy cheated on the serial cheater himself; Maggie just values honesty.

Jasmin: For me, it was a tie between the Teddy reveal and the plot twist that Dr. Webber's new star resident, Dr. Tess Desmond, was actually Levi's missing patient that he'd been chasing the whole episode: Tess Anderson.

I did not see that one coming at all! Those are the kinds of twists I love the most, and they're my favorite kind of twist on Grey's. I loved the scene at the end where Richard talked about his hand and gave her his stethoscope. I'll be interested to see if she shows back up again.

Meaghan: The Tess twist. I kept imagining an old woman for some reason when Levi was talking about his patient, so it never even crossed my mind.

Even when Richard didn't know who she was, which I thought was bizarre, I still never saw it coming. I like Beanie as an actress but didn't expect to like her in the context of Grey's, and I was pleasantly surprised.

Webber: If you can survive four cancers, you can finish med school. You know why I asked you to be my hands today?

Tess: Some teaching crap, I guess.

Tess: Some teaching crap, I guess. Permalink: Some teaching crap, I guess.

Permalink: Some teaching crap, I guess.

Paul: Teddy and Tom's kiss, and not for the right reasons.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics! Hit the comments below with all your thoughts.

