Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 2 Review: My Witches

Who knew angst was a power?

Despite all their bickering, the Bellweather Unit continued to shine during recruit training on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 2.

Even General Alder asked Anacostia to keep her apprised of the progress, high praise indeed.

Imagine how they would be doing if Raelle weren't so totally distracted?

She got hit with guard duty because she couldn't get out of Scylla's bed on time.

Then, when a snooty Abigail spurned her offer of healing, she raced off in search of Scylla (somehow losing track of her) even though she knew she had to be back to training shortly.

Finally, she invites Scylla to what was essentially a unit-bonding exercise, unveiling her to Tally and Abigail.

Come to think of it, Scylla seems to have pretty free rein. She doesn't appear to have a roommate. She goes where she wants.

Maybe that's because Necros don't play well with others, or are valued so highly that they get special privileges.

She and the other embedded Spree can't just be crashing Fort Salem, since it's hard to do anything there without getting noticed.

That being said, how are they able to hide out at Fort Salem and serve as Spree spies?

When missions wrong go, such as the failed raid in the episode, shouldn't Alder and her staff at least consider the possibility of a spy inside Fort Salem?

Scylla has certainly bewitched Raelle as the jaded recruit runs off to see her every chance she gets, even when it's not in her best interest. (Well, since Scylla is Spree, it would never be in Raelle's best interest, would it?)

Scylla has done a masterful job in finding a disenchanted recruit and insinuating herself in Raelle's life.

After she messed up by appearing evasive, Scylla bragged herself up to Raelle in the guise of Helen, to the point where Raelle is willing to be patient when it comes to Scylla's background.

Then Scylla took Raelle inside the world of Necros, an intimate gesture that put Raelle even more under her spell.

It's evident that Scylla's plan is to bring Raelle over to the dark side, after she's been properly trained in the use of her powers, of course.

When Raelle finally determines Scylla's intentions, it's not going to be pretty, because Raelle remains on the edge, psychologically speaking. Talk about having trust issues.

Also, as evident in that late scene, Scylla answers to somebody who doesn't like it when Scylla makes demands.

Tally, the sunny member of the unit, was starting to have her doubts about being at Fort Salem.

It's bad enough that she has to continue to act as referee between Raelle and Abigail.

Now her passive-aggressive mother, who opposed Tally's answering The Call, made an effort, creating a combat charm for her. But, in the end, she just couldn't bring herself to support Tally's wish.

Tally also discovered that her old friend Glory was among the recruits at Fort Salem. Glory, who was struggling in training, was another person who couldn't understand why Tally was there voluntarily.

Still, Tally was the first among the unit to realize they had something special together if they don't kill each other first.

Anacostia admonished them to funnel all their anger into their wind-strike exercise, and that big hole in the metal was the result.

Tally is also eager to get out into the world, after living all her life on an all-female compound. Why else would she be proposing cleaning latrines to suck up to Anacostia?

Was anyone more excited to be at the pageant than Tally? Maybe that little girl Meaghan.

That was a really sweet scene when Tally encouraged Meaghan to try on her medal.

But it also foreshadowed what promises to be an ongoing theme on this series, as Meaghan's mother rushed over when her daughter started interacting with a witch.

Although the humans need the witches to provide their country's defense, that doesn't mean they trust them, especially with the rise of the Spree.

That was emphasized by the human panic brought on by some fool bringing a balloon to the pageant.

Tally tossing around that obnoxious man with a wind strike didn't help matters. Too bad he was her first encounter with a male.

The episode also proved that Tally is a lightweight when it comes to alcohol, although her tipsy toast to "my witches" was a hoot.

We also got to meet Abigail's nemesis, Libba. They don't like each other much, do they?

Libba apparently ruined Abigail's coming-out party. That sounds like a rich-person problem to me.

Alder's message about needing her teammates seems to have gotten through to Abigail. She was nice to Raelle at the pizza parlor and covered for Tally with Anacostia after the wind-strike incident.

It still seemed odd that she and Libba were partying in the same room after the nastiness between them earlier.

The softer side of General Alder showed in her interactions with Anacostia, who was an orphan who Alder adopted.

Anacostia appears to be her military confidant as well.

It was interesting to see the men taking care of the young children at Fort Salem, another gender-reversing role.

