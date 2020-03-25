Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Harris find a new job?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 16, the family tried to help her get back into employment. 

Dan Tries to Help - The Conners Season 2 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Becky struggled to find childcare that was affordable for her. 

What did she do to turn the tide in her favor?

Elsewhere, Jackie made a big decision about Emilio, and set out to get her daughter the support she deserved. 

The Conners Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

Nobody learns from their successes. You only learn from failure so when you pull yourself out of this dark pit of despair you’re going to be so much smarter. I mean if, because some people don’t make it.

Jackie

The kid had a tough break but she’ll bounce back. None of us ever have but I’ve seen it happen in other families, mostly on TV.

Dan

The Conners Season 2 Episode 16

