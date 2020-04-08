Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Hail Beltane

So that was Beltane.

The annual fertility festival was a way for the witches to sexually recharge their batteries on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4.

Beltane seemed to be the great equalizer, with everyone from General Alder (still surrounded by her biddies) down to the lowliest recruit taking part.

It was certainly much more than Fort Salem's answer to spring break.

No wonder Beltane created such a buzz around the base that two episodes were largely dedicated to the festival.

The high point had to be the pulsating reel which helped the witches to select their partners for the event.

And to think it nearly got derailed as a result of Porter's death.

As if Raelle didn't have enough on her plate having a Spree infiltrator as a girlfriend, now she was right in the midst of the investigation into what happened with Porter.

Thankfully, Anacostia and others praised her for selflessly attempting to save Porter.

But now she was afflicted with visions of what Porter experienced near the end of his life, and visions were something new with which she must deal.

After the Spree-like suicide and suspected Spree communication on the base, Abigail's mother Petra wanted to go into lockdown mode.

That was an idea sure to disappoint all those horny men and women so Alder put an end to it, knowing her troops needed the release valve of Beltane.

But, hey, since everyone would be out of their rooms at that group orgy, Petra and Anacostia decided to test all the barracks' mirrors for that "communication residue" (white gloves optional).

Also, based on Raelle's visions, the Necros were going to perform some kind of witchy seance with Porter's body.

Both of these investigations were busts, thanks to interference by the Spree.

That kind of makes you wonder just how many Spree have infiltrated Fort Salem. Since Scylla has to be the Spree equivalent of a recruit, there's got to be several more as well.

There's a second one for sure, that older woman who impersonated Raelle then threatened Scylla. She's likely part of Alder's inner circle, as that's where the older witches tend to be on base. But that's purely a guess.

Scylla is getting sloppy and she's going to get caught, most likely by Raelle.

It was a good tactical move by the Spree to plant a spy among the Necros because those are the weird types even among witches. So who's to say what odd behavior is for a Necro?

Raelle is already suspicious about Scylla, who evades the simplest of her questions.

But Raelle's so whipped that she doesn't even pay attention to what her own visions are telling her about Scylla.

It's not going to be pretty when Raelle figures out that Scylla plans to use her in the Spree's long game.

A longstanding tradition on TV is that it's fun to listen to gays snipe about straight people.

That's why it was so great that Raelle made friends with Porter's gay brother Adil.

(That purple suit should have clued in Raelle that he was gay. But then, the male witches were in dressed in such flashy colors that that probably wouldn't have helped.)

It was a hoot to listen to them make fun of the moaning and groaning couples around them. Adil also gave her a sympathetic sounding board concerning her doubts about Scylla.

Frankly, Adil was the most enjoyable of all the male witches. Too bad he couldn't have hung out longer.

It was a touching moment when Witch Father awarded Raelle the scourge that Porter had made.

While Raelle was dealing with her existential crises, Tally and Abigail were fighting for their right to party.

It's great that Tally had an enjoyable first experience even if Gerit seemed like a bit of a player.

Tally has had to do all the heavy lifting in the unit so far, dealing with entitled Abigail and moody Raelle.

She's also the only one savoring her Fort Salem experience. Of course, she busted out of a convent to get there, so that's understandable.

Raelle's ambivalent about being there while Abigail feels all the pressure of being a Bellweather.

Tally did get all middle-school anxious when she saw Gerit flirting with other witches on the day of the reel. But they magically found their way to be together when the music stopped.

And she certainly didn't seem to have any regrets except when she had to let Gerit leave on the bus and get back to training.

It was good of Petra to stop by Fort Salem.

After getting shot down twice by Alder, she took it out of Abigail, reminding her that she was letting down the family legacy and ordering her to bring Tally and Raelle to her cousin's wedding to network.

I almost felt sorry for Abigail. Up until the point when she protested inviting her unit mates because she didn't know how they'd behave. Nice, Abigail.

Among the best segments of recent episodes are Abigail's verbal battles with Libba. They hurl such creative insults at each other.

Now, why do the Spree want Scylla at the wedding? Might that be the next major massacre with a lot of important people there?

To puzzle out the Spree, watch Motherland: Fort Salem online.

When will Raelle learn?

Are you happy for Tally?

Is it possible to be sympathetic toward Abigail?

Comment below.

