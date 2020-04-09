Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Tally and Gerit continue to play nice?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4, their connection continued to intensify. 

Deflowering Tally - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4

But it scared both of them. 

Meanwhile, Raelle was deeply affected by a tragic event, so she turned to Scylla for help. 

Elsewhere, the base celebrated the rituals of Beltane. 

However, they also had to come to terms with the recent loss inside the compound. 

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Alder: Beltane is sacred.
Anacostia: I couldn't agree more.

Anacostia: You could have died.
Raelle: I couldn't stop myself. I'm sorry.
Anacostia: We are all incredibly proud of you. That kind of bravery can't be taught.

Ready for Beltane - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4
Not Interested - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4
Beltane Reel - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4
Together at Last - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4
Leadership Conference - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4
