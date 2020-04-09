Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Tally and Gerit continue to play nice?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 4, their connection continued to intensify.

But it scared both of them.

Meanwhile, Raelle was deeply affected by a tragic event, so she turned to Scylla for help.

Elsewhere, the base celebrated the rituals of Beltane.

However, they also had to come to terms with the recent loss inside the compound.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.