New Amsterdam First Look: Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim Debuts as New Doctor

A Hawaii Five-0 favorite is set to return to the small screen this week.

Daniel Dae Kim will appear on the New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 19 -- the show's impromptu season finale following the coronavirus pandemic.

He is set to play Dr. Cassian Shin, the new head of the trauma surgeon at the hospital.

Fans were initially supposed to meet Cassian on New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18, an explosive installment that was to feature a Covid-19-like virus spreading, but the episode has been scrapped by NBC.

It's unclear whether the episode will ever see the light of day given the current events, but it is possible it could be put on the DVD release.

A lot of things have happened since we learned about Kim's casting, including the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a halt.

But the actor recently revealed that he contracted the virus, and has since recovered.

Given the severity of the events on the nixed episode, it's likely fans will miss out on a lot.

But here's hoping the show will be able to fill in the blanks to give fans a conclusive ending to New Amsterdam Season 2.

What will the Season 2 finale be about?

"When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe and Bloom scramble to figure out the root of the issue," reads the logline.

"Iggy tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation and Kapoor experiences a flirtatious encounter."

"Meanwhile, Max meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life."

Sounds like a crazy episode, for sure.

We still don't know whether we will get to spend more time with Cassian on New Amsterdam Season 3, but given that he is a recurring player, there's a good chance of it.

NBC has renewed New Amsterdam for three seasons, so the story will not be cut short any time soon.

Watch the official teaser for the episode, which features some Daniel Dae Kim.

New Amsterdam Season 2 concludes Tuesday, April 14 on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.